Honours for Yorkshire and Beyond: Kevin Sinfield, Catherine Hancock, Barrie Stephenson, Catherine Sykes, Jamie Lewis and Richard Mark Morris Among Those to Receive Honours

The King's Birthday Honours list includes former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield, Catherine Hancock, Barrie Stephenson, Catherine Sykes, Jamie Lewis and Richard Mark Morris. Kevin Sinfield has been awarded a knighthood for services to Rugby League, Rugby Union and the MND Community. Catherine Hancock was awarded an OBE for services to the hairdressing industry and entrepreneurship. Barrie Stephenson has been awarded an MBE for services to people experiencing homelessness in the city. Catherine Sykes has been awarded an MBE for services to further education. Jamie Lewis was awarded an MBE for voluntary services to the community. Jayne Nendick was also awarded an MBE for her services to the community in Withernsea and South East Holderness. Richard Mark Morris was awarded an MBE for services to sport and disabled people.

Kevin Sinfield , Catherine Sykes and Richard Mark Morris are among those to receive honours. Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has been awarded a knighthood for services to Rugby League, Rugby Union and the MND Community.

Catherine Hancock was awarded an OBE for services to the hairdressing industry and entrepreneurship. Barrie Stephenson, one of the co-founders of the York charity Restor, has been awarded an MBE for services to people experiencing homelessness in the city. Catherine Sykes, Hull College vice principal, has been awarded an MBE for services to further education. Jamie Lewis, from Beverley, was awarded an MBE for voluntary services to the community.

Jayne Nendick, from Hull, was also awarded an MBE for her services to the community in Withernsea and South East Holderness. Richard Mark Morris, 36, was awarded an MBE for services to sport and disabled people





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Honours Awards Kevin Sinfield Catherine Hancock Barrie Stephenson Catherine Sykes Jamie Lewis Jayne Nendick Richard Mark Morris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Sinfield to be knighted in King's Birthday Honours for charity effortsThe rugby legend will receive a knighthood for the fundraiser carried out in honour of his late best friend and teammate Rob Burrows

Read more »

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours 2026The Bury-born actress was awarded for services to drama and charity

Read more »

Lisa Riley MBE: Emmerdale star says it's her 'best 50th birthday present'Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has been awarded an MBE for services to drama and charity

Read more »

Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang named in King's Birthday HonoursEngland footballer Michelle Agyemang has been made an MBE by King Charles III.

Read more »