Hoops, Hearts Skid for unholy scenes on league title night

Celtic fans receive the Scottish Premiership title, but are overshadowed by incidents on the pitch after Hearts' loss.

The Hoops will cooperate fully with SPFL and police investigations after punters crossed the line after Callum Osmand's late goal‌ But the moment was overshadowed when punters piled on to the park after Callum Osmand's strike deep into stoppage time.

Hearts players, including skipper Lawrence Shankland, were allegedly attacked and the Jambos were told to make a beeline for the team bus while still in their kit and head back to Edinburgh on police advice. Celtic confirmed they are ready and willing to cooperate as well and insisted their can be no justification for what was witnessed.

A club statement read: "Everyone at the Club congratulates Martin, our players and all our staff on delivering the club’s 56th Scottish league title and a thrilling climax to the season backed by a magnificent support.

"The club regrets that our victory over Hearts was followed by a number of individuals entering the field of play. "We again emphasise that there is no justification for this behaviour which, for the vast majority of Celtic supporters, only detracts from the joy of such occasions. "Celtic will co-operate fully with any investigation and with the SPFL in their own processes





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