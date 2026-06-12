Hope for Iran Peace Breakthrough as Draft Deal Revealed

Details of a draft peace deal with Iran have emerged, including a cessation of hostilities and release of frozen funds. Trump cancelled strikes after Gulf leaders urged reconsideration, but Tehran remains cautious. Oil prices fell on optimism.

There is now genuine hope that an Iran peace breakthrough could be imminent, after details were revealed of a plan to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Iran's Mehr news agency published on Friday what it said was a draft deal, including a permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities. Islamic Republic state media said the nuclear programme would be included in 60-day talks with Washington, but insisted Tehran would not cede control of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal, if adopted, would allow for the release of $24 billion of Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period.

The agency added that half of that sum would be made available to Iran before the start of negotiations. The regime is also asking for the complete lifting of US primary and secondary sanctions. It comes as the Group of Seven world leaders are set to meet next week in Evian, in the French Alps, from June 15 to June 17.

One G7 official said the agreement will likely take the form of a memorandum of understanding, rather than a final deal. Donald Trump cancelled strikes on Iran just three hours before missiles were due to be launched on Thursday, after Gulf nation leaders allegedly called him and pleaded for him to reconsider.

The US president had posted that morning that he would hit Iran VERY HARD TONIGHT, prompting urgent phone calls from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani defence chief Asim Munir, according to Politico. The leaders assured Trump that a preliminary agreement that paves the way for more detailed peace talks was at hand, convincing him to pull back.

The Gulf and South Asian countries have sway over Tehran and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said Thursday, and their confidence that a deal was near led him to retract his attack plans, according to an administration official. Trump then announced on Truth Social that a deal could be signed as early as this weekend.

He wrote: Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalised - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly. We just made a great settlement of the war in Iran and we will be subject to finalisation of documents, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office later Thursday. We should get done over the next few days. But the message from the Islamic Republic was less certain.

Iranian state media claimed that Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said that while large parts of the negotiating text have been finalised, Tehran would not compromise on its red lines. Iran has not yet reached a final conclusion on an agreement, he said. A senior Israeli official told local broadcaster Channel 12: We are not aware of any agreement being reached.

Global oil prices slid five per cent Friday on optimism over negotiations aimed at reopening the key Strait of Hormuz and ending the Middle East war. International benchmark Brent North Sea crude shed 5.0 per cent to $85.86 a barrel, on hopes of unblocking the waterway through which large amounts of the worlds oil and gas are shipped. The main US contract West Texas Intermediate lost 5.0 per cent to $83.32 a barrel.

Trumps latest claim came just hours after he promised a Venezuela-style takeover of Irans oil, including invading Kharg Island, which processes around 90 per cent of the countrys crude exports and serves as a major source of revenue for the Iranian economy. Kharg, known as the Forbidden Island, is heavily fortified by missile batteries, naval mines and Revolutionary Guard units, and taking it would require thousands of American boots on the ground.

The United States will be hitting Iran, whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defence, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE! , VERY HARD TONIGHT, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday





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