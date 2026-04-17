Hope Street Actor Finnian Garbutt Dies Aged 28 After Terminal Cancer Battle

Finnian Garbutt, the beloved star of the Northern Irish police drama Hope Street, has passed away at the age of 28. His family announced his peaceful death after a brave battle with terminal cancer, which he had publicly disclosed just a month prior. Garbutt was known for his role as Constable Ryan Power and had been diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma.

Hope Street actor Finnian Garbutt has tragically passed away at the age of 28, just a month after bravely revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis . His family announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Friday, sharing that Finnian was able to return home and spend his final moments surrounded by loved ones, passing peacefully as he had wished.

The poignant statement expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support, kind words, and donations received through their GoFundMe page, which provided Finnian with much-needed peace during his last days. The family conveyed their profound love and sorrow, highlighting Finnian's roles as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. They shared that the comfort of knowing he is no longer in pain offers a glimmer of solace amidst their immense grief. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, and the family requests privacy during this incredibly difficult period. Garbutt was widely recognized for his impactful portrayal of new police constable Ryan Power in the popular Northern Irish police drama Hope Street, a role he took on in 2023. His journey with cancer began five years prior when he was initially diagnosed with skin cancer. Despite undergoing surgery to remove cancerous cells in 2022, the disease had progressed rapidly, and in August 2024, just two weeks before the birth of his daughter Saoirse, whom he shared with his wife Louise Agnew, he received the devastating Stage IV melanoma diagnosis. Prior to his passing, Finnian had been open about his move into hospice care, sharing on social media in late March that he was entering the final stages of his life and thanking those who supported him and his family. He had previously expressed a desire to focus on cherished time with his friends and family, having achieved significant life goals since his initial diagnosis, including starring in a TV show, leading a movie, purchasing a home, marrying his best friend, and becoming a father. In February, Finnian revealed the grim reality that his cancer had worsened and become terminal, despite ongoing treatment. He detailed experiencing significant pain in his back and hip, leading to hospital admission for scans that confirmed the rapid progression of the cancer throughout his body. He decided to share this news publicly to ease the burden of individual conversations and to dedicate his remaining time to his loved ones. Garbutt's initial diagnosis stemmed from a routine GP check after noticing a mole on his scalp, which was identified as stage three malignant melanoma. He had urged the public to be vigilant about skin checks, emphasizing the life-altering impact of his advanced diagnosis and his lack of prior awareness about the disease. His acting career also included appearances in the film Housejackers and an episode of Casualty in 2020, showcasing his talent across different platforms before his untimely death





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