Hope Street Actor Finnian Garbutt Dies Aged 28 After Terminal Cancer Battle

Finnian Garbutt, a beloved actor known for his role in the BBC police drama Hope Street, has passed away at the age of 28. His family announced his death, which occurred peacefully at home, just weeks after he revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis. Garbutt was a vocal advocate for cancer awareness, having been initially diagnosed with melanoma five years prior.

Hope Street actor Finnian Garbutt has passed away at the age of 28, just a month after publicly sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis . His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that Finnian died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, as he had wished.

The family expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support, kind words, and donations received through a GoFundMe page, which provided Finnian with much-needed peace during his final days. Their statement read: We want to thank everyone for their support, their kind words, and for being with us during this really difficult time. And thank you also to everyone who donated to our GoFundMe page. The peace of mind you all gave Finn during his last days made his passing so much easier to bear. We will always love and miss you, Finn. You were the greatest husband, father, son, brother, and friend we could ever ask for, and knowing that you’re no longer in pain gives us all comfort, despite our own immense pain at losing you. We will soon be announcing details of his funeral. In the meantime, we ask that our family’s privacy be respected at this really difficult time. Thank you so much, and with all the love in the world, Louise, Luke & the family xxx.

Garbutt was a familiar face to viewers for his role as new police constable Ryan Power in the Northern Irish police drama Hope Street, joining the cast in 2023. His acting career also included appearances in the film Housejackers and an episode of Casualty in 2020.

The actor's initial diagnosis of skin cancer occurred five years ago, but tragically, the disease progressed rapidly. Despite undergoing surgery to remove cancer in 2022, he was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in August 2024, a mere two weeks before the birth of his daughter, Saoirse, whom he shared with his wife, Louise Agnew.

In the months leading up to his passing, Finnian candidly shared his health journey, detailing his entry into the final stages of his life. On March 25, he posted an update about receiving a hospice bed, thanking his supporters and noting that his GoFundMe page remained active. Earlier in February, he revealed the somber reality of his terminal diagnosis, explaining the rapid progression of the cancer and his focus on cherishing time with his family and friends. He reflected on the life goals he had achieved since his initial diagnosis four years prior, including securing a significant TV role, leading a film, purchasing a home, marrying his best friend, and becoming a father. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and invited those who wished to connect for a final meeting.

Garbutt's advocacy for early detection was a significant part of his public narrative. Following his stage three malignant melanoma diagnosis five years ago, he urged the public to get moles checked, emphasizing how devastating the disease had been and how it had irrevocably altered his life and future ambitions. He stressed that early detection could make the cancer highly treatable





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