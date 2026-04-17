Hope Street Star Finnian Garbutt Dies at 28 After Terminal Cancer Battle

The acting community mourns the loss of Finnian Garbutt, the talented star of Northern Irish police drama Hope Street, who passed away at the young age of 28. Garbutt had recently revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis and entered hospice care, focusing on precious time with his family. His family announced his peaceful passing at home, surrounded by loved ones, and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received during this incredibly difficult period. Garbutt's brave public sharing of his journey, including his initial skin cancer diagnosis five years prior and its rapid progression, has highlighted the critical importance of health awareness and early detection.

Hope Street actor Finnian Garbutt has passed away at the age of 28, a month after bravely sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis . The news of his death was announced just three weeks after he revealed he had entered hospice care in a deeply personal social media update. His family shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Friday, confirming that Finnian had been able to return home to spend his final moments surrounded by loved ones.

The family's statement read: He passed peacefully at home, as he wished, surrounded by his family. We want to thank everyone for their support, their kind words, and for being with us during this really difficult time. And thank you also to everyone who donated to our GoFundMe page. The peace of mind you all gave Finn during his last days made his passing so much easier to bear. We will always love and miss you, Finn. You were the greatest husband, father, son, brother, and friend we could ever ask for, and knowing that you’re no longer in pain gives us all comfort, despite our own immense pain at losing you. We will soon be announcing details of his funeral. In the meantime, we ask that our family’s privacy be respected at this really difficult time. Thank you so much, and with all the love in the world, Louise, Luke & the family xxx. Garbutt was widely recognized for his compelling performance in the Northern Irish police drama Hope Street, where he joined the cast in 2023 as the new police constable Ryan Power. His journey with cancer began five years ago when he was initially diagnosed with skin cancer. However, he shared last month that the disease had progressed with alarming speed, and his focus had shifted to cherishing the remaining time with his beloved friends and family. Despite undergoing surgery in 2022 to remove cancerous growths, Finnian received the devastating diagnosis of Stage IV melanoma in August 2024, a mere two weeks before the birth of his daughter, Saoirse, whom he shared with his wife, Louise Agnew. The actor had previously detailed his move into a hospice, describing it as entering the final stages of his life. In a poignant Instagram post on March 25, he wrote: A day in bed supplied by @nihospice. Thank you that have supported me and my family. I will no longer be sharing my GoFundMe page, but it is still active in bio. Love you all folks. In February, Finnian had publicly announced the grim reality of his worsening condition. He shared: Hi all, Over the last month or so, I've been having quite a bit of pain in my back and hip... My cancer team admitted me the other day for observations and to do a few scans. Unfortunately the scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body, and I am now entering the last stages of my life... I'm putting this out there, as it is really difficult to tell people individually. And I hope, now that it's in the open, I can enjoy the time with my amazing family and friends... Since being diagnosed four years ago, I have achieved so many of my life goals – 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile... Thank you to all that have reached out over the years and supported me and my family. If anyone wants to meet up for a pint, coffee or general bit of craic please reach out and we can try and make it work. Love as always, Finnian. His acting career also included a role in the film Housejackers and an appearance in an episode of Casualty in 2020. Garbutt's initial diagnosis of malignant melanoma, stage three, came after he noticed a mole on his scalp. At the time, he implored others to get themselves checked, emphasizing the life-altering impact of the disease. His words served as a stark reminder of the importance of early detection and the devastating consequences of advanced cancer





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