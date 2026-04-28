Horrific Abuse Allegations Emerge from Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico Ranch

New documentary reveals sickening claims of gang rape, murder, and human experimentation at Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, prompting a full investigation by the New Mexico Attorney General's Office.

Disturbing new allegations have surfaced regarding Jeffrey Epstein 's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico , detailing horrific acts of sexual abuse , potential murders, and disturbing experiments. A recent 60 Minutes Australia investigation, featuring interviews with survivors and investigators, has brought to light claims of gang rapes of men and the deaths of women during what were described as 'rough, fetish sex' encounters.

These allegations extend beyond sexual assault to include potential human experimentation and a chilling pursuit of a 'perfect gene pool.

' In 2019, the FBI received a tip from a Zorro Ranch staff member indicating that two foreign girls had been strangled to death during sexual activity and subsequently buried on the estate, allegedly on Epstein's orders. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, who has been reviewing the Epstein files, has corroborated these claims and further alleges that men were drugged and subjected to rape at the ranch.

One survivor, Chauntae Davies, described Zorro Ranch as the 'scariest' of all Epstein's properties, recounting a constant fear of being summoned for what was euphemistically called a 'massage,' but was in reality, forced sexual assault. Davies also shared accounts of hearing about undisclosed medical procedures performed on victims, including women waking up after potential surgeries without any recollection of consent.

The investigation has also uncovered a 2018 email exchange between Epstein and a Bitcoin developer discussing funding for a 'designer-baby' and human cloning project, hinting at a disturbing ambition to manipulate genetics. The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Zorro Ranch, encompassing a full imaging of the 7,500-acre property and a technical analysis of the resulting data. Investigators have already discovered handwritten letters, documents, and books on the premises.

The scope of the investigation reflects the gravity of the allegations and the determination to uncover the full extent of the abuse that occurred at the ranch. Congresswoman Stansbury emphasized the pattern of abuse and trafficking that prompted her to contact the Attorney General, highlighting the dedication to finding the truth and bringing justice to the victims.

The allegations paint a picture of Zorro Ranch as a site of unimaginable cruelty and exploitation, where Epstein allegedly indulged his darkest desires and pursued a twisted vision of genetic perfection





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Jeffrey Epstein Zorro Ranch New Mexico Sexual Abuse Human Trafficking Investigation 60 Minutes Australia

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