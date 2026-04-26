Horrific Attack: Illegal Migrant Bites Three-Year-Old's Face After Prior Arrest

A three-year-old girl was brutally attacked in a San Antonio park by an illegal migrant with a prior arrest for assault. The incident raises serious questions about border security and the Biden administration's immigration policies.

A horrific attack occurred at Espada Park in San Antonio, Texas on April 18th, leaving a three-year-old girl, Amelia Perez, severely injured. Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian national, is accused of brutally assaulting Amelia and her mother, Gabriella Perez.

The incident unfolded as the pair exited a restroom, with Vyas allegedly lunging at them, grabbing Gabriella’s hair, and punching her in the jaw. In a desperate attempt to shield her daughter, Gabriella pulled Amelia to the ground, but Vyas then attacked the child, biting her face and forcibly removing her two front teeth. Bystanders intervened, restraining Vyas until police arrived. The gravity of the situation is compounded by Vyas’s prior criminal record and immigration status.

He initially entered the US on a student visa in August 2023, but was arrested for felony assault just three months later at the University of Texas. Despite this, the Biden administration opted not to revoke his visa, deeming the initial crime insufficiently ‘egregious. ’ The Trump administration had previously revoked his visa in April 2025 following the 2023 assault, raising questions about how Vyas remained in the country for the subsequent year. ICE has now lodged an arrest detainer.

Amelia was hospitalized and continues to require extensive emotional and physical support, being too frightened to return to daycare or be left with anyone other than her parents. Gabriella Perez has been unable to work, focusing solely on her daughter’s recovery. The attack has sparked outrage and calls for accountability, with Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis condemning the Biden administration’s decision to release Vyas after his initial arrest.

Bis emphasized that the assault was entirely preventable and vowed to ensure Vyas remains incarcerated. Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic and terrifying scene, with some even drawing firearms in an attempt to stop Vyas. They ultimately subdued him through physical force before police arrived. The incident highlights concerns about border security and the potential consequences of releasing individuals with a history of violent crime.

Vyas is currently held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on May 15th. The investigation is ongoing, and a motive for the attack remains unknown. The Perez family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Amelia’s medical expenses and ongoing care





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