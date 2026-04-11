Horrific Evidence Shown in Athena Strand Murder Trial Prompts Broadcast Halt

A Texas TV station paused its broadcast during the sentencing trial of Tanner Horner, who murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand. The trial presented graphic evidence, including images and audio from Horner's FedEx truck and revealing an audacious request he made following his arrest.

The sentencing trial of Tanner Horner , the man convicted in the horrific murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand , presented a harrowing ordeal as jurors were shown disturbing evidence, forcing a Texas TV station to briefly halt its broadcast. The day's proceedings on Friday unveiled graphic details of the crime, including images and audio from inside Horner's FedEx truck, where Strand was abducted and killed in November 2022.

The evidence painted a grim picture of the events leading up to Strand's death, highlighting the brutality and cruelty inflicted upon the young victim. The prosecution's presentation aimed to underscore the severity of Horner's actions as the jury deliberated on whether he should face the death penalty.\Evidence presented included excerpts from an hour-long video, which depicted the moments leading up to Strand's death. The station made the decision not to share the video on its site, recognizing the potential impact it could have on viewers. The jurors were shown images of straps found inside Horner's truck, adding another layer of disturbing detail. A forensic crime scene investigator took the stand and testified about tests revealing the presence of bodily fluids, believed to be from the time Horner strangled Strand. The investigators further described marks on Strand's face consistent with the floor of the van, underscoring the violence of the crime. Horner was observed closing his eyes and bowing his head in the courtroom as he listened to the evidence against him. The broadcast halt during the presentation was a testament to the graphic nature of the evidence, as the trial sought to recount the horrible details of Strand's last moments.\The case has drawn significant attention due to the brutality of the crime and the young age of the victim. Horner had previously pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on the eve of the trial, leading to the sentencing trial to determine the appropriate punishment. Prosecutors presented a detailed account of the events, including Horner's abduction of Strand from her home while delivering a package of Barbie dolls intended for her Christmas present. Before the horrible evidence was presented, the jury was warned that the details of the case, including the audio of Strand's killing, would be presented in full. The prosecution aimed to emphasize the severe nature of the crime, providing the jury with the full scope of what happened. Furthermore, the jury was shown footage from Horner's interrogation following his arrest, in which he made an audacious request to spend a month with his son for Christmas in exchange for information about Strand's death. This request, along with the other evidence presented, provided further insight into Horner's character and the circumstances surrounding Strand's murder





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