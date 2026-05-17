Horse-racing champion urges government to protect punters as betting restrictions threaten to drive businesses towards black market

A prominent horse-racing champion has spoken out against proposed government measures to restrict gambling, warning that these changes could have severe implications for the sport and force businesses into the black market. He attracted support from industry insiders who fear that the measures might inadvertently push customers toward dodgy bookmakers.

We teamed up with Sky Bet to sponsor the 4.15 race and bring our bid to protect the punters directly to them. But the move risks putting the squeeze on Britain’s most beloved sports and driving people towards black-market gambler.

But after his triumph on the track the Irvine-born horseback champion, 43, backed our bid to stop the government from punishing the punters. He said: ‘If the income starts disappearing from the betting side of it, then obviously income will start coming from racing.but the government overtaxed the bets over there and the racecourses over there lost three quarters of their income within a week.

‘Basically people are going to illegal bookmakers over there, and that’s what’s going to happen here if it carries on.money ‘We’re just here to race. But the punters enjoy it, so hopefully they sort it out and it doesn’t happen and they can keep enjoying racing.

‘It’s a sport that the British have now got all over the world. It’s all from racing that started here. So I definitely don’t want to see it go downhill. If anything, it should be going uphill.

‘We don’t know the betting side of it, but we don’t want it to go downhill. We all love racing and the punters are the main people in the game. We’ll keep it afloat. ’ So it’s bad times really if that does go ahead. So hopefully they sort it out and racing can get better





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gambling Horse Racing Gambling Restrictions Black-Market Bookmakers Government Measures Incidence Of Betting Shops Closing Down Anti-Gambling Campaigns Affordability Checks Gambleaware Programs Personal Information Illegal Bookmakers HAMILTON Smooth Galashiels Edinburgh Scottish Sun Racing Columnist Jim Delahunt Concern With Affordability Checks Proposed Measures From Government Industry Insiders' Fears

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