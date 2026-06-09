Hospital Staff Fulfill Terminally Ill Patient's Dream Wedding

Nurses at University Hospital Wishaw organize a heartfelt wedding ceremony for Maggie Leaker and her partner Stephen Langford, making their 26-year love story culminate in a memorable day despite her terminal illness.

Colleagues from the Coronary Care Unit and Medical High Dependency Unit at University Hospital Wishaw arranged a deeply moving wedding ceremony for a terminally ill patient, ensuring she could marry the love of her life.

Maggie Leaker, from Motherwell, had been a patient at the hospital, and she married her partner of 26 years, Stephen Langford, in the hospital sanctuary. The ceremony brought together family members and many of the staff who had been caring for Maggie throughout her stay, with some staff attending on their day off to support the couple. Nurses and support staff transformed the sanctuary into a place of celebration, coordinating every detail at short notice to fulfil the couple's wish.

Denise Bryce and Wendy Morrison, nurses from the Coronary Care Unit who cared for Maggie, played a big part in making the wedding possible. Wendy Morrison said it was a privilege to be part of something so special for Maggie and Stephen, and that as a team they wanted to do everything they could to make it happen. It was an emotional day for everyone involved.

They care for patients during some of the most challenging moments in their lives and were delighted to help Maggie and her family create such a precious memory. Denise Bryce said that from the moment Maggie shared her wish to marry Stephen, everyone wanted to do whatever they could to make it happen. It became something really special for all of them to be part of.

Seeing Maggie surrounded by her family, smiling and able to enjoy such an important moment after everything she had been through was incredibly emotional. It was a privilege for their team to help create memories that Maggie and her loved ones would cherish. The now Mrs Maggie Langford expressed her gratitude, saying that after 26 years together, being able to finally marry Stephen meant everything to her.

She was grateful to all the staff at University Hospital Wishaw who made their wedding possible. They showed so much kindness, care and love to both her and her family. Having their wedding in the sanctuary, surrounded by their loved ones and the staff who cared for her, made the day truly special. Samantha Leaker, Maggie's daughter, described her mother as having the most caring heart.

She said her mother is so selfless and has always been there for all of them, even through her own battles. She is full of laughs and makes genuine friendships everywhere she goes. Despite everything she has been through, she still manages to smile every day. Samantha explained that although Maggie and Stephen had spoken about marriage for years, they had never managed to arrange a wedding.

When Harry, the Chaplain at the hospital, came to speak with Maggie, he asked her what her hopes and wishes were. Maggie said she really wanted to marry Stephen. From there, everyone worked so quickly to make it happen. Originally planned for a later date, the ceremony was brought forward before Maggie moved to St Andrew's Hospice.

The wedding took place just two days later. Samantha added that the support was second to none. Wendy cared for her mother on the morning of the wedding, making sure everything medically was okay, but she also styled Maggie's hair and even brought a mirror from home so Maggie could see herself before going down the aisle. She thought of things the family did not even think about.

The staff decorated Maggie's room with balloons and banners, and there was even a wedding cake. They made the whole day feel so special. During the ceremony, the nurses stayed close by to make sure Maggie was comfortable and cared for at every moment. They are angels on this earth.

Stephen said he could not thank the staff enough for what they did for them. They made their wish come true and that meant everything to him and their family. It was a beautiful moment that they would always treasure. The family says they continue to speak about the wedding every day and now treasure the photographs and videos taken at the ceremony.

Angela Dixon, Director of Hospital Services at University Hospital Wishaw, said this was an incredibly moving occasion and she was so proud of the compassion shown by the staff. Maggie and Stephen's wedding was a beautiful moment for their family, and it meant so much to the teams to be able to help make it happen. The kindness, teamwork and person-centred care demonstrated by everyone involved truly reflects the values of University Hospital Wishaw and NHS Lanarkshire





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Hospital Wedding Terminally Ill Nurses Compassion Wishaw

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