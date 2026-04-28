Hot Chocolate Co-Founder Tony Wilson Passes Away at 78, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Iconic Music

Tony Wilson, the bassist and co-founder of Hot Chocolate, known for hits like *You Sexy Thing*, has died at 78 in Trinidad. His family shared tributes, highlighting his spiritual journey, relentless dedication to music, and the enduring impact of his work on the industry.

Tony Wilson , the legendary bassist and co-founder of the iconic British band Hot Chocolate , has passed away at the age of 78 in Trinidad. Known for his role in creating the band’s signature sound and penning hits like the 1975 classic * You Sexy Thing *, Wilson was a pioneer in the music industry, helping Hot Chocolate become the first predominantly Black British group to achieve significant success in the US charts.

His death was confirmed by his daughter on April 24, 2026, though the exact cause remains undisclosed. In a heartfelt Facebook post, she shared her gratitude for the spiritual peace her father found in his final days, writing that he had embraced faith and was at rest. She also reflected on the transient nature of life, urging others to consider their eternal destiny.

Wilson’s son, Danny, echoed these sentiments in a separate tribute, describing his father as a relentless dreamer who overcame countless obstacles in the competitive 1970s music scene. Danny revealed that his father’s diaries from the early 1970s documented the grueling efforts behind their success, including relentless touring, radio appearances, and meticulous record-keeping. He recounted a poignant moment during a family trip to Trinidad when they revisited these diaries together, marveling at Wilson’s sharp memory and passion for his craft.

Beyond Hot Chocolate, Wilson also wrote songs for other notable artists, including Herman’s Hermits, Mary Hopkins, and Mavis John, though he humorously forgot about a collaboration with Ray Charles. Danny expressed comfort in the outpouring of love from fans and fellow musicians, many of whom lamented Wilson’s underappreciated talent. He concluded by honoring his father’s legacy, encouraging others to revisit his music, and celebrating a life dedicated to artistry and perseverance





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