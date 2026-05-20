Hot girls don’t wear bras, they wear CAKES: revolutionary silicone nipple covers for the summer

Discover the Summer Starter Kit - The Complete CAKES™ Collection, featuring the best-selling boob solutions by CAKES Body. This seamless bundle provides five silicone nipple covers, including the viral CAKES Cleavage™ bra, ensuring that bikinis are a breeze for every summer occasion.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Hot girls don’t wear bras, they wear CAKES.

At least that’s my motto this summer! I have been a massive fan of the bra alternative brand CAKES Body for years now, but it wasn’t until my most recent beach getaway that I realized my favorite silicone nipple covers could double as bikini buffers.

Summer Starter Kit - The Complete CAKES™ Collection CAKES Body Summer Starter Kit includes five of the brand’s bestselling boob solutions for just $99, including the viral CAKES Cleavage™ bra plus Sticky and Grippy CAKES™ covers. The Grippy CAKES is a reusable silicone cover that is lightweight, smooth, and essentially the antidote to removable bikini pad chaos.

Designed with medical-grade adhesive and a comfortable silicone fit, the Grippy CAKES stays secure and smooth without the bulky feel of traditional sticky bras. With the Summer Starter Kit - The Complete CAKES™ Collection available for $99 (was $178), you can now enjoy the benefits of CAKES seamlessly. The bundle includes five of the brand’s bestselling boob solutions, including the viral CAKES Cleavage™ bra plus Sticky and Grippy CAKES™ covers.

According to one user, 'I'm obsessed with the new CAKES triangles! I loved their CAKES OG but needed a solution for my bikinis and deep V tops. I couldn't find anything on the market that would work for a nipple cover until triangles! Too hot for bras!

I will never suffer through bikini padding ever again after using CAKES. There’s a reason the internet keeps obsessing over CAKES.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brassiere And Underwear Hot Girls Bra Alternative Brand Silicone Nipple Covers Bikini Buffers Summer Starter Kit Best-Selling Boob Solutions Viral CAKES Cleavage™ Bra Sticky CAKES Grippy CAKES Adhesive-Free Seamless Removable Hot Girl Summer Survival Kit Bikini Padding Chaos Anti-Removable Pad

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