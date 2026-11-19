A massive gas explosion destroyed a garden hot tub and outbuilding in Bamford, Rochdale. Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor survived without injury, calling the incident a miracle despite significant property damage.

A catastrophic gas explosion rocked a residential street in Bamford, Rochdale, on Tuesday afternoon, destroying a garden hot tub and an adjacent outbuilding. Diane Berry, 62, and her partner Hugh Taylor, 71, escaped the devastating blast without physical injury, describing the event as a miracle. The incident occurred at their modern detached home on Bury Road, where the couple operates a high-end bespoke kitchen design business.

Details of the Bamford Gas Blast

The explosion was so powerful that the sound was audible up to five miles away from the scene in Bamford. Neighbors reported that the deafening boom shattered windows and echoed through the neighborhood, with some residents initially fearing that a bomb had detonated. Emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the location shortly after 4:30 pm to manage the hazardous situation and secure the area.

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Although the debris included shattered roof tiles, broken timber, and fragments of a fence, no structural damage was reported to the main house. The blast completely destroyed the garden hot tub and the outbuilding located at the bottom of the garden. Cadent Gas workers were observed at the scene investigating the cause, while Health and Safety Executive officials inspected the site for safety violations and regulatory compliance.

Stakeholder Positions and Investigation

While the couple initially attributed the fireball to the hot tub, friends clarified that the explosion was actually caused by a gas leak in the outbuilding, which ignited and subsequently destroyed the hot tub. A close friend stated that the gas company, Cadent Gas, has not yet determined the specific cause of the leak. The couple expressed shock that the explosion was not caused by the hot tub itself but by the underlying gas infrastructure.

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Neighbors reported smelling gas on the road two days prior to the incident, suggesting a potential warning sign that was missed. Cadent Gas launched an investigation into the leak and stated it was too early to determine the exact cause. A man who answered the door at the couple's £750,000 home declined to comment on the matter, while emergency services maintained a 50-meter cordon around the property.

Real-World Impact on Residents

The incident caused significant disruption to the local community in Bamford. Residents were initially evacuated from their properties but were allowed to return after the area was declared safe. Mike Joyce, a 67-year-old dog walker, described the sound as comparable to five grenades going off, noting that his house shook during the blast. He reported seeing 20 to 30 people on the street immediately after the explosion.

Bill Jones, a 72-year-old pensioner, corroborated the severity of the event, describing it as a massive bomb detonation. He mentioned speaking with a neighbor the day before who had also detected a gas smell. The Greater Manchester Police confirmed that three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale stations, along with a special response vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne, were deployed to make the area safe.

Business Context and Future Steps

This incident occurs just days after Diane Berry and Hugh Taylor won a top regional award in a kitchen design competition. Their firm, which designs kitchens costing up to £250,000, has been recognized for its high-end work, with Berry previously photographed meeting celebrity hosts Claudia Winkleman and Kevin McCloud. The couple owns luxury vehicles, including a white Porsche, stored in the garage of their modern home.

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As the investigation continues, the focus remains on identifying the source of the gas leak that led to the explosion. Cadent Gas and the Health and Safety Executive are working to ensure the area is secure before the cordon is fully lifted. The couple, who run their business from the property, are recovering from the shock of the event, grateful that no one was killed despite the destruction of their garden infrastructure.