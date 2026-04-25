Hotel Assaulter Jailed for Over Five Years – Police Brand Him ‘Cowardly’

Lee Chadbourne, 38, has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for a violent attack on a woman in a Leeds hotel, compounded by attempts to pervert the course of justice through intimidation.

A man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for a brutal assault on a woman in a Leeds hotel, with police condemning his actions as cowardly and manipulative.

Lee Chadbourne, 38, from Huntingdon Road, Doncaster, admitted to charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and perverting the course of justice at Leeds Crown Court. The judge handed down a sentence of five years and three months imprisonment, alongside a restraining order preventing any contact with the victim. The horrifying incident unfolded on Saturday, August 30th of the previous year. The court proceedings detailed how Chadbourne aggressively seized a wine bottle and attempted to strike the woman in the head.

This initial act of violence escalated into a prolonged and vicious attack, during which he repeatedly punched her head, neck, and body. The assault culminated in a forceful kick to the head, resulting in a significant tear to the back of her eye, necessitating laser treatment. Following the attack, Chadbourne fled the hotel, leaving the victim to seek urgent medical attention.

Displaying remarkable resilience, the woman managed to reach the hotel reception, visibly injured and covered in blood, where she reported the assault to staff who promptly contacted British Transport Police. A thorough investigation was immediately initiated to locate and apprehend Chadbourne. He eventually surrendered himself at a local police station, where he was interviewed and initially released on conditional bail pending the gathering of further evidence by detectives.

However, Chadbourne’s attempts to evade justice did not end there. He embarked on a campaign of intimidation and threats against the victim, utilizing a barrage of phone calls and text messages. In a desperate and reprehensible attempt to obstruct the legal process, he even offered her financial compensation in exchange for her withdrawing the charges against him. These actions constituted a clear breach of his bail conditions, leading to his re-arrest and subsequent remand in custody.

British Transport Police Constable Andy Jones strongly condemned Chadbourne’s behavior, describing the attack as a cowardly and vicious act perpetrated by an extremely violent individual. He praised the victim’s extraordinary courage in reporting the incident and actively supporting the investigation, despite Chadbourne’s relentless efforts to silence her. PC Jones emphasized that the victim’s refusal to be controlled and her assistance in bringing Chadbourne to justice were a testament to her strength of character.

He characterized Chadbourne as a nasty and manipulative person who deserved the full extent of his sentence. The officer unequivocally stated that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated, and that law enforcement will continue to pursue and prosecute offenders with unwavering determination. This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The police are committed to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those who inflict harm face the consequences of their crimes. The successful prosecution of Chadbourne sends a clear message that such behavior will not be accepted and that justice will be served





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Leeds Hotel Assault GBH Perverting Justice Jail Sentence Violence Against Women

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