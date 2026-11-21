Hotel Chocolat has recalled a small number of Christmas chocolate boxes bought between October 2 and October 8 due to a potential salmonella risk from a pistachio paste ingredient. The FSA advised customers to check lot codes and not eat affected products.

Hotel Chocolat has recalled a small number of Christmas chocolate boxes because of a potential salmonella risk linked to a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture.

The British chocolate manufacturer said the recall was a precautionary measure. The products affected include classic Christmas boxes purchased between October 2 and October 8. The recalled boxes range from nine to 48 pieces per box. A spokesperson for the chocolatiers could not confirm the exact number of Christmas boxes at risk but said it involved very limited quantities.

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Company Confirms Salmonella Not Detected in Products

Hotel Chocolat added that salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products. In its recall notice, the company said: Hotel Chocolat is recalling a small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture. Salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products.

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The notice continued: However, following notification within our ingredient supply chain that raw pistachios used in the manufacture of the pistachio paste may be linked to a salmonella contamination incident, we have taken the decision to initiate this precautionary recall. Customers should not eat any products included in the recall notice. The Food Standards Agency, or FSA, asked customers to check whether any purchased products match specific lot codes in the recall notice.

The FSA advised customers to refrain from eating any products included in the recall. Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them where you will be given a replacement or refund. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The FSA said people experiencing these symptoms should stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others.

Customers Advised to Return Recalled Chocolate Boxes

For further information, customers can contact Hotel Chocolat Customer Care on 03444 932323 or help@hotelchocolat.com. The recall affects only a small number of products, and the company stressed it acted after notification within its ingredient supply chain about raw pistachios possibly linked to a salmonella contamination incident.