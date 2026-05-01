Hotel Footage Reveals Dramatic Moments of Alleged White House Assassination Attempt

Surveillance video from the White House Correspondents' Dinner shows the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, entering the hotel with a hidden shotgun and engaging with Secret Service agents. The footage is central to the investigation into the attempted assassination of President Trump.

Newly released surveillance footage from the White House Correspondents' Dinner reveals critical moments surrounding the alleged attempted assassination of President Trump. The footage, shared by Washington D.C.

's top prosecutor Jeanine Pirro, depicts Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, concealing a 12-gauge shotgun under a long coat as he entered the Washington Hilton hotel on April 25th. Allen is seen briefly interacting with a security guard and a K9 unit, who quickly dismissed him, before entering a side room. He then emerged without the coat, weapon in hand, and sprinted past multiple Secret Service agents, prompting them to draw their own firearms.

The Department of Justice suggests the footage shows Allen firing at a Secret Service member, citing a visible flash from the weapon, though this remains unverified. Prior to the incident, Allen was observed casing the hotel the night before, walking through corridors and inspecting the gym. Pirro stated the video demonstrates Allen shooting a Secret Service officer during an attempt to assassinate the President, dismissing claims of friendly fire.

She affirmed a continued investigation by her office and the FBI to bring Allen to justice. Initial reports from the Secret Service indicated an officer returned fire, but a court memo only referenced the officer discharging five shots without confirming they were struck. Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the circumstances of Allen's apprehension.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran stated Allen was subdued after tripping over a metal detector box, while other reports suggest he was engaged by the officer and hit in the knee before being overwhelmed. Allen faces charges of attempted assassination, transportation of firearms for a felony, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. President Trump and other officials were swiftly evacuated during the incident. Trump, when questioned about wearing a bulletproof vest, expressed concern about its aesthetic impact.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to clarify the sequence of events and ensure a thorough prosecution





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