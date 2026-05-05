Hotel Owner's Remains Found Inside Crocodile After Being Swept Away in Floodwaters

The remains of Gabriel Batista, a 59-year-old hotel owner, were discovered inside a crocodile in South Africa after he was swept away by floodwaters. The crocodile was shot dead, and its stomach revealed gruesome remains, including two severed arms and half a rib cage. The discovery of six pairs of shoes in the crocodile's stomach has raised concerns about other potential victims.

The tragic incident involving the death of a hotel owner in South Africa has taken a grim turn as authorities confirmed that Gabriel Batista , 59, was eaten by a crocodile.

The remains of Batista were discovered inside the stomach of a half-ton crocodile, which was airlifted from a river island in Kruger National Park by a police dive team. The crocodile was shot dead, and its belly was sliced open, revealing a gruesome scene that included two severed arms with hands still attached, half a rib cage, and chest flesh.

DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Batista, who had been swept away by raging floodwaters while attempting to cross a flooded bridge near his hotel and bar in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga Province. The discovery of six pairs of shoes in the crocodile's stomach, none of which belonged to Batista, has raised concerns that the crocodile may have been a rogue maneater responsible for the deaths of other drowning victims in the river over the years.

Wildlife experts explain that crocodiles cannot digest plastic, which is why the shoes, including flip flops, sandals, Nike trainers, and high heels, were found intact. A full investigation is now underway to determine if the shoes can be linked to missing locals or villagers who may have been swept away while crossing the often-flooded bridge. The incident began last Monday when Batista attempted to drive his 4x4 Ford Ranger over the flooded low-level bridge near the town golf course.

The strong currents pushed his vehicle off the bridge and onto rocks, prompting Batista to climb out and attempt to wade to safety. However, the force of the water is believed to have washed him downstream towards the border with Mozambique, where hungry crocodiles lurk. Police and wildlife rangers have reported that dozens of crocodiles use the muddy islands and sandy banks of the Komati River to lie in wait for prey swept downstream.

It remains unclear whether Batista drowned before being eaten by the crocodile or if his remains may also be inside other crocodiles in the area. Batista owned the Border Country Inn and sports bar, located just a short drive from the regularly flooded bridge and three miles from the world-famous Kruger National Park. A spokesman described Batista as a beloved family man who was married with many children and was well-loved by his customers.

He lived in Johannesburg but spent a significant amount of time at his guest house and bar. The bravery of the police dive team commander, Captain Johan 'Pottie' Potgieter, has been widely praised. Potgieter volunteered to be airlifted onto the crocodile-infested island to retrieve the shot-dead crocodile. His team used a drone to monitor the activity of the resident crocodiles and identified the one they believed had eaten Batista.

The crocodile showed typical signs of recent feeding, such as a full tummy and a lack of movement despite the noise of drones and helicopters overhead. Permission was granted to euthanize the crocodile, which was killed with a single shot from a marksman on the police helicopter. Potgieter described the harrowing experience of being lowered onto the snout of the dead crocodile while other crocodiles watched nearby.

He secured the dead crocodile with a harness and was lifted back into the helicopter, leaving the other crocodiles behind. The team then flew to a landing zone to open the crocodile's stomach and confirm the grim discovery





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South Africa Crocodile Attack Floodwaters Gabriel Batista Komatipoort

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