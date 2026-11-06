Hotels Used for Homeless Accommodation Face Local Backlash in Ireland

Irish communities express anger as local hotels convert to emergency housing for refugees and homeless families. Figures reveal significant payments to operators, sparking debates on social infrastructure loss and housing policy.

Anger is intensifying across Irish communities where local hotels, once the social and commercial heart of their towns, have been repurposed for emergency accommodation. Recent figures released by the Department of Justice reveal that many former hotels, sometimes the only one remaining in a specific area, continue to receive vast sums to operate centres for refugees and international protection applicants.

Local authorities, who are responsible for sourcing accommodation for homeless people, are continuing to enter new contracts with functioning hotels even when it strips an area of a valuable public amenity. A recent example is Leixlip Manor Hotel in Co. Kildare, which closed its doors to the public several weeks ago after an agreement was reached with Kildare County Council and Dublin City Council to use it as accommodation for homeless families.

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Four Towns Lose Their Only Hotels

It becomes the fourth hospitality business in the town to be converted into homeless accommodation, which Kildare North TD Joe Neville branded a disgrace. Four towns that lost their only hotel to IPAS providers include Roscrea in Co. Tipperary, Kinvara in Co. Galway, Kingscourt in Co. Cavan, and Dundrum in Co. Tipperary.

Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea, owned by Swiftcastle Roscrea Limited, was paid €633,600 in the third quarter of 2026. The hotel closed suddenly to local business in January 2024 after an agreement to accommodate around 160 international protection applicants. It was the only hotel in Roscrea and had been a popular venue for weddings and other social events.

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Led Legal Action Against Government

The Merriman Hotel in Kinvara, owned by MLC Hotel Limited, was paid €918,687 in Q3 2026. The Merriman accommodated Ukrainian refugees from 2022, then international protection applicants. A number of local residents took legal action against the Government last year, claiming that its use as an accommodation centre had resulted in losses of up to €13.3million to the local area.

They also claimed that its use had led to the closure of local restaurants as well as reduced opening hours at local pubs. Dún a Rí House Hotel in Kingscourt, owned by Brimwood Unlimited Company, was paid €357,773 in Q3 2026. The family-run hotel, the only one in the town centre, closed to the public in 2019 when it was bought by Gaelic football manager Séamus Banty McEnaney. The above payment may not only relate to the Kingscourt site.

Planning Violations Close Dundrum Hotel

Northern Sound reported last year that Dún a Rí House Hotel could remain closed to ordinary guests until at least 2028, following a planning-related determination concerning its use. Dundrum House Hotel, owned by Utmasta Limited, was paid €2,534,550 in Q3 2026. The former hotel began accommodating Ukrainian refugees in 2022, then international protection applicants from 2024.

The wider site, including a golf course, gym, pool, restaurant, bar and on-site guest accommodation, operated until 2025, when 48 people lost their jobs. Ordered to close by early next year by An Coimisiún Pleanála over a series of planning violations, the Dundrum site illustrates the operational complexities involved in repurposing such large venues.

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TD Condemns Concentration of Accommodation

Mr Neville said no one batted an eyelid when the Leixlip House Hotel was turned into homeless accommodation a decade ago. But since then Beckett Hotel and a former Chinese restaurant have also been made into homeless accommodation, for use by Dublin councils. It is insane that four of them are in such a small area, and I think it is completely wrong, the Fine Gael TD told the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Local Social Democrats councillor Nuala Killeen said concerns had been raised locally because of the dearth of social infrastructure and businesses in Leixlip village at the moment. She said weddings had been cancelled because of the closure of Leixlip Manor Hotel to the public. The councillor said the public is happy for some of their tax to go to supporting vulnerable people, but it should not be at the expense of community amenities and should be cost-effective.

Department Acknowledges Community Concerns

She told the MoS that what you have is a profiteering market, so are profiting on the vulnerability of others and getting paid almost hotel rates. But when you think about eight people in one room, it is not a dignified way to treat people either. Kildare County Council confirmed Dublin City Council will contract 35 rooms at the hotel, ten of which will be allocated to local families.

The MoS asked if the Department of Housing, which provides policy framework, legislation and funding to local authorities regarding homeless accommodation, have any policy relating to potential effects on a community when a new centre is contracted. A spokesman said in response that the Department recognises concerns regarding the concentration of emergency accommodation in certain areas and is working with local authorities to address these challenges where possible.