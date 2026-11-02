Houlding Family Climbs El Capitan After Year-Long Adventure Education

Leo and Jess Houlding take their children Freya and Jackson out of school for a year to climb El Capitan and travel globally, combining extreme sports with homeschooling.

Leo Houlding and his wife Jess removed their children from the traditional education system for a full academic year to undertake an extensive global expedition. The family, based in Staveley, Cumbria, embarked on this 'adventure education' journey in July 2024, traveling across six countries including Norway, America, Japan, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia. The primary objective was to combine extreme climbing with immersive cultural experiences for their daughter Freya, who was ten at the start, and son Jackson, who was seven.

El Capitan Ascent Details

The most significant physical challenge of the trip occurred at Yosemite National Park in California, where the family climbed El Capitan. This massive cliff face stands approximately 3,000 feet high and gained international fame following Alex Honnold's rope-free ascent in the film Free Solo. Leo Houlding led the technical route by laying ropes for his family while hauling roughly 250 kilograms of equipment, food, and water up the vertical rock face. This load equates to the weight of a standard piano, requiring immense physical effort to transport over several days.

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The ascent took seven days to complete, during which the family endured harsh weather conditions. They encountered a storm that trapped them in a blizzard high on the wall for one full day. Throughout the climb, the family resided in a free-hanging camp suspended thousands of feet above the ground. They slept in a single cramped tent attached to a port-a-ledge platform, utilizing wet wipes for hygiene and a bag for waste management. The duration and intensity of the climb tested their endurance, with the family spending nearly a week in this exposed environment before reaching the summit.

Homeschooling Methodology

While engaging in these extreme activities, the family maintained an educational routine through homeschooling. Jess Houlding, a former salaried general practitioner, quit her medical practice to dedicate herself fully to the trip and the children's learning. The couple structured their days to teach core subjects such as English, mathematics, and science. These lessons were conducted in diverse settings, ranging from the shade of coconut trees in tropical locations to hanging platforms high above the ground during climbing expeditions.

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Leo Houlding explained that the decision to pause formal schooling was driven by a desire to maximize family time. He noted that balancing full-time education, after-school activities, and basic needs left very little opportunity for meaningful interaction. By taking a year off, the parents aimed to provide their children with direct exposure to different cultures and environments. This approach allowed them to replace rigid schedules with flexible, experience-based learning opportunities throughout their travels.

Global Expedition Itinerary

Beyond the United States, the Houlding family engaged in various other adventurous activities across the globe. In Kyrgyzstan, they scaled an unclimbed mountain, demonstrating their technical climbing skills in remote terrain. In Papua New Guinea, the family participated in sea-kayaking between isolated islands, navigating through waters that required careful planning and safety precautions. These activities were chosen to broaden the children's horizons beyond pure mountaineering, incorporating elements of exploration and environmental interaction.

The journey began with the family living in a van in northern Norway before they returned to the UK to catch flights. From there, they utilized a round-the-world air ticket to facilitate seventeen different flights across their itinerary. The trip started in July 2024 when Freya had just finished primary school. Leo Houlding, a professional climber since age sixteen, leveraged his experience to plan an itinerary that balanced professional expertise with family bonding. He previously led a 1,250-mile unsupported journey across Antarctica in 2017, adding to his credentials as an explorer.

Family Reflections and Future Plans

Jess Houlding described the year as deeply bonding, noting that while not every day was easy, the memories created would last a lifetime. She acknowledged moments of doubt, such as looking up at the imposing walls and wondering if a simpler vacation like Disneyland might have been less stressful. However, the shared hardship in the wilderness strengthened their family unit. Leo emphasized that the trip was a logical step after years of weekend adventures, allowing for extended periods of uninterrupted family time.

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The experience provided a unique perspective on parenting and education. Leo observed that traditional schooling often limits the time parents can spend with their children due to competing demands. By removing these constraints, the Houldings were able to engage in profound activities together. The family plans to carry forward the lessons learned during this year-long adventure into their future lives. Their story highlights an alternative approach to childhood development, prioritizing real-world experiences and family cohesion over conventional academic timelines.