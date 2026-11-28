A two-storey home in McCrae, Victoria, has collapsed due to a landslide amid severe storms. Vic Emergency warns residents of ongoing risks to infrastructure and safety.

A catastrophic landslide has caused a two-storey residential property to collapse in McCrae on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. The incident triggered urgent safety warnings from Vic Emergency for local residents as the region endures continued severe weather conditions. The disaster occurred on Saturday, prompting immediate responses from state emergency services and local council officials.

Collapsing Property Triggers Emergency Warnings

Vic Emergency issued a specific public notice shortly after 9:30am on Saturday regarding Point Nepean Road in McCrae. The official advisory explicitly instructed individuals in the vicinity to stay away from the landslide site and to follow all directions provided by emergency personnel on the scene. A photograph circulated on social media platforms visually confirmed the severity of the event, showing a property that had completely caved in on itself following the ground movement.

Also read Victoria Election 2025: Polls Predict Massive Coalition Landslide Over Labor

Some local residents reported feeling significant ground movement at least one hour before the official warning was released. This early sensation of instability highlights the unpredictable nature of the geological instability affecting the area. The community has been left in shock, with witnesses describing the destruction of the substantial home as unimaginable and deeply distressing.

Infrastructure Damage and Gas Line Risks

Vic Emergency has confirmed that the landslide has not only destroyed the residential structure but has also created dangerous road conditions and threatened critical utility infrastructure. Authorities are assessing potential impacts on local gas and electricity supplies, which poses additional risks to the surrounding neighborhood. The destruction of the stilts beneath the house suggests that the backyard earth mass slid down, removing the foundational support and causing the upper levels to collapse.

Advertisement

The immediate aftermath has left the area with significant physical damage and structural hazards. Officials are working to secure the site to prevent further injury to residents or emergency workers. The loss of the home represents a severe blow to the property owner and underscores the fragility of buildings constructed on steep slopes in this region.

Severe Weather and Statewide Emergency Callouts

This local disaster is part of a broader pattern of severe weather battering Victoria over the past 24 hours. The State Emergency Service has received more than 400 callouts for assistance since the heavy rain and storms began. These incidents include 105 fallen trees, 96 separate cases of building damage, and numerous reports of motorists attempting to drive through dangerous flood waters.

The volume of emergencies indicates that the weather system has caused widespread disruption across the state. The combination of saturated soil and intense rainfall has created hazardous conditions for both property and personal safety. Authorities are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to remain vigilant against further weather-related incidents.

Council Response and Historical Landslide Context

Stephen Batty, the Mayor of the Mornington Peninsula Shire, stated that the council is collaborating closely with other authorities to manage the crisis. He emphasized that the immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the affected community. The shire has indicated it will exercise all necessary regulatory powers to protect the public from further harm.

Advertisement

This event marks the second significant landslide to impact the area in just under two years. A previous major incident occurred on January 14, 2025, on Penny Lane, where a slip destroyed a property and seriously injured a local council worker. Additional landslides were recorded in McCrae in November 2022 and earlier in January 2025, suggesting a recurring geological vulnerability in the locality.

Official Safety Instructions for Residents

Vic Emergency has provided specific guidance for anyone who finds themselves in the path of a landslide. If inside a building, individuals are advised to find cover in a section furthest from the slip and shelter under a sturdy table or bench. Those outside must move quickly away from the likely path of the slide, keeping clear of embankments, trees, and power lines.

The agency warned that the slope may experience additional failures for hours or even days after the initial event. Residents are urged to stay away from the landslide site to avoid secondary collapses. Further information will be provided by authorities as the situation unfolds and the full extent of the damage becomes clear.