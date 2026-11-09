House Impeachment Vote Looms for Defense Secretary Hegseth Amid GOP Uncertainty

Democrats need just two Republicans to join Thomas Massie in impeaching Pete Hegseth. The vote occurs as party unity fractures after midterm losses.

The United States House of Representatives is preparing for a decisive vote this week regarding the impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. This legislative action follows the conclusion of last week's midterm elections, which resulted in significant losses for the Republican Party. The political landscape has shifted dramatically, leaving the incoming lame-duck chamber to navigate this high-stakes constitutional procedure.

Key Players and Voting Requirements

Representative Thomas Massie, an outgoing Kentucky Republican, introduced the privileged resolution to force an immediate vote without going through committee review. He is currently the only Republican supporting the measure. The House has 214 Democratic seats, meaning Democrats require only two additional Republican votes to reach the simple majority needed to pass the impeachment articles. Massie has stated he will not drop the push unless Hegseth resigns from his position as Defense Secretary.

Also read Democrats are a 'hard yes' on taking aim at Hegseth, but can they force him out?

Republican Reactions and Party Dynamics

Secretary Hegseth has publicly dismissed Massie, calling him a disgruntled and defeated congressman. He further accused Massie of presenting sham articles of impeachment that lack legal merit. Despite this hostility, signs suggest Hegseth's defensive wall among his own party members is showing cracks. Republican lawmakers from deep red districts are expressing willingness to examine the evidence before committing to a final vote.

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Stakeholder Positions and Debate Details

James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, indicated that sufficient votes may exist to impeach Hegseth. He admitted uncertainty about messaging the exit strategy for military operations. Comer emphasized that Congress lacks clarity on the plan for ending the conflict. Meanwhile, French Hill, the Arkansas Republican, told CBS News he wants to hear the full debate. Hill stated he needs to determine if impeachment is necessary or if other disciplinary actions by the President would be more appropriate.

Impact on National Security and Next Steps

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next Speaker of the House, strongly supports the impeachment effort. He accuses Hegseth of abusing power and undermining national security through a costly war of choice in Iran. Jeffries argues this conflict has increased prices for American citizens and reduced safety. Massie's resolution highlights that Congress has never formally declared a conflict in the region. If the House votes to impeach, the case moves to the Senate, which requires a two-thirds majority to convict. President Donald Trump has stated he maintains full confidence in Hegseth.