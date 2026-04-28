House of the Dragon Star Sir Simon Russell Beale Reveals Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Sir Simon Russell Beale, known for his roles in House of the Dragon, My Week with Marilyn, and more, has announced he is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. He kept the diagnosis private for eight months after leaving a play due to 'ill health'.

Renowned actor Sir Simon Russell Beale , celebrated for his performances in films like My Week with Marilyn, Mary Queen of Scots, and The Death of Stalin, as well as his recent role as Ser Simon Strong in the acclaimed series House of the Dragon, has revealed he is battling colon cancer .

The 65-year-old actor kept his diagnosis private for eight months, initially withdrawing from a Royal Shakespeare Company production of Titus Andronicus at the Hampstead Theatre in London last September citing 'ill health'. He has now disclosed that he was hospitalized immediately after completing work on House of the Dragon, leading to the discovery of the cancer.

Speaking at an event held at The Delaunay restaurant in London, Sir Simon explained his decision to share his health news, stating, 'I've decided to tell everybody... I did the run in Stratford, then House of the Dragon, and then had to be taken to hospital and they found that I had colon cancer.

' Sir Simon candidly admitted that the experience has been challenging and frustrating, expressing his disappointment at having to miss out on professional opportunities. According to reports in The Times, he described the situation as 'a bore' and acknowledged the difficulty of stepping away from projects, something he had rarely done throughout his career. He specifically mentioned his heartbreak at being forced to withdraw from the London production of Titus Andronicus, praising the quality of the show.

Despite the setback, Sir Simon is demonstrating remarkable resilience and a determination to return to work. He has already committed to narrating a puppet show adaptation of Shakespeare's Venus and Adonis, which is scheduled to tour the UK this summer. He shared his cautious optimism, stating, 'It broke my heart dropping out of Titus because it was such a good show, but that's why I didn't do it at Hampstead.

At the moment I'm at that funny stage of thinking, do I dare risk it? I've decided to risk it, I'm starting again next week.

' His initial withdrawal from Titus Andronicus occurred just two weeks before the play's premiere, and he was subsequently replaced by John Hodgkinson. The RSC and the Hampstead Theatre released a joint statement at the time, expressing their concern for Sir Simon's health and wishing him a swift recovery. Director Max Webster echoed these sentiments, conveying the company's support and well wishes.

The news of Sir Simon's diagnosis comes alongside the announcement of the release date for the third season of House of the Dragon. A recently released teaser trailer hints at an escalating conflict between the factions known as the Blacks and the Greens, promising a high-stakes and action-packed season. The highly anticipated prequel to the HBO hit Game of Thrones first premiered in 2022 and has quickly garnered a dedicated following.

The eight-episode third season is set to launch on June 22nd on HBO Max, with new episodes airing weekly until the finale on August 10th. The season will feature the return of key cast members including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Fabien Frankel, alongside a wealth of supporting actors such as Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and many others.

The trailer has already generated significant buzz among fans, showcasing intense battle scenes and a heightened sense of drama. The confirmation of the release date and the compelling preview have further fueled anticipation for the continuation of this epic fantasy saga, even as audiences learn of the personal challenges faced by one of its talented performers





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Sir Simon Russell Beale Colon Cancer House Of The Dragon Game Of Thrones RSC Titus Andronicus

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