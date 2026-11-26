House Oversight Chairman James Comer predicts an indictment for Rep Ilhan Omar as a federal grand jury examines immigration and welfare fraud allegations in Washington, DC.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer publicly stated on Monday that he expects an indictment to be issued against Representative Ilhan Omar soon. This prediction follows intensified federal scrutiny into the Minnesota Democrat, which includes a grand jury hearing evidence regarding allegations of immigration and welfare fraud.

Comer Details Dual Federal Investigation Angles

Comer outlined the specific nature of the federal probe during an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty, stating that investigators are pursuing the congresswoman on two distinct fronts. The first front involves potential immigration fraud, a matter where the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have been collaborating closely. The second front centers on allegations of welfare fraud, which the House Oversight Committee had previously attempted to investigate before Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries objected, arguing that the House Ethics Committee should handle the matter instead.

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Grand Jury Reviews Evidence in DC and Minnesota

Federal investigators have empaneled a grand jury in Washington, DC, to review evidence gathered in the District of Columbia and Minnesota. The panel is reportedly examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar or members of her family, with the investigation intensified after federal agents searched her Washington home on October 12. Newly unsealed court records indicate that investigators are looking into potential offenses dating back decades, though the heavily redacted documents do not establish that Omar committed a crime.

Family Ties and Past Marriages Under Scrutiny

The probe has drawn significant attention to Omar's past marriages, specifically her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Conservative critics have long alleged that Elmi was Omar's brother and that the marriage was utilized to help him obtain immigration benefits, a claim Omar has consistently denied and dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Investigators are also examining questions surrounding Omar's immigration paperwork and financial records involving her and her current husband, Tim Mynett.

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Constitutional Safeguards and Committee Assignments

The search of Omar's residence raised constitutional questions regarding her status as a sitting member of Congress, leading a federal judge to require safeguards to protect materials covered by congressional privilege. Comer argued that Omar should step away from her committee assignments while the investigation continues, citing the example of former New York Congressman George Santos, who stepped aside from his roles before being expelled from Congress. Omar, who has served in Congress since 2019, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Political Fallout and Future Legal Steps

The Somali-born Democrat, who arrived in the United States as a refugee in 1995 and became a US citizen in 2000, has accused Republicans of using the investigation to target her politically. She remains one of the most prominent progressive voices in the Democratic Party and a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. While a grand jury examining evidence does not guarantee an indictment, prosecutors have not yet publicly announced charges, and the precise scope of the investigation remains unclear.