Household Voting: The Fringe Idea Gaining Traction in Trump's America

An examination of how household voting, a concept that would give only one vote per household and effectively disenfranchise women, is being promoted by Christian nationalists and Trump administration figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, signaling a shift in mainstream conservative discourse.

The concept of household voting , an idea that would grant only one vote per household rather than per individual, is gaining traction among influential figures in Donald Trump's administration and within conservative Christian nationalist circles.

This proposal, which advocates argue is rooted in biblical patriarchy, would effectively strip women of their right to vote-a right guaranteed by the 19th Amendment for over a century. Liz Bucar, a professor of religion at Northeastern University, describes it as "a very trendy idea in Christian nationalist circles.

" The notion has been promoted by Pastor Doug Wilson and his Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his family belong to. In August 2025, Hegseth sparked controversy by endorsing a video of ultraconservative pastors arguing for household voting, though a Pentagon spokesperson later insisted he supports women's suffrage. Other Trump allies, such as Vice President JD Vance, have pushed a slightly less radical version where parents get an extra vote for each child.

Paul Ingrassia, a former Trump nominee, called the idea "very based" on a right-wing podcast. Despite the backlash, Wilson remains steadfast, stating, "As far as I am aware, there is no serious movement afoot to repeal the 19th Amendment. I am content to practice household voting in our churches over the course of generations.

" The push for household voting is part of a broader Christian reconstructionist movement that seeks to establish biblical law as the foundation of American society. Yale sociologist Phil Gorski explains that advocates believe societies should be governed by scriptural principles, which they interpret as granting authority to male heads of households. This extends to church governance, where only men cast votes, and now into the public sphere.

Women like Savanna Stone and Abby Johnson, who have argued for repealing the 19th Amendment, have been given platforms at conservative events such as Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit. While mainstream Christian groups largely reject household voting, the fringe idea is seeping into conservative discourse. Gorski warns, "The fringe is now the rug. Things that seemed out of bounds just a few years ago are now part of mainstream, right-wing discourse.

" In 2026, House Republicans passed the SAVE America Act, which voter rights groups warned could disenfranchise up to 69 million women due to mismatches between birth certificates and married names on IDs. Although the Senate rejected it, the bill exemplifies how extreme ideas can become normalized.

Other troubling signs of an anti-woman turn include the US withdrawal from the UN Women Executive Board in February 2025 and voting against a UN women's rights document in March, citing concerns over "gender ideology" and reproductive rights language. These actions, coupled with the growing visibility of household voting advocates, suggest that women's hard-won rights are under threat.

As Bucar notes, "It's a bill that didn't explicitly mandate household voting, but that would be like what happens as a result of it.

" The movement may still be fringe, but its proponents are increasingly influential, raising fears that the US could descend into a dystopia where women lose their political voice. The debate over household voting is not just a theoretical exercise; it reflects a larger battle over the role of religion and gender in American democracy.

With Trump allies in key positions, the idea is no longer confined to the margins but is being aired in the highest corridors of power, challenging the very foundations of equal suffrage





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