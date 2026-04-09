Housing Row Erupts: Labour Accuses Greens of Blocking Thousands of Homes

A fierce dispute has broken out between the Labour and Green parties, centered on accusations that the Greens are obstructing the construction of tens of thousands of homes across the UK. Labour alleges the Greens have blocked at least 42,000 new homes since 2018, while the Green Party leader Zack Polanski refutes these claims, accusing Labour of prioritizing luxury, unaffordable housing. The row highlights differing approaches to the UK's housing crisis.

A heated dispute has erupted between the Green Party , led by Zack Polanski , and the Labour Party , with accusations flying over the Green Party 's alleged obstruction of housing construction nationwide. Labour's analysis indicates that the Greens have attempted to block the development of at least 42,000 new homes since 2018, including a minimum of 13,000 affordable housing units. This has sparked a fierce exchange, highlighting contrasting viewpoints on addressing the UK's housing crisis.

The accusations point to the Greens' involvement in hindering projects across 25 council areas, citing specific instances like efforts to halt the conversion of a car park in Exeter into 300 homes and opposition to developments in London and Durham. These actions have led Labour to portray the Greens as a party actively impeding progress in house building, a claim vehemently refuted by Polanski. \Polanski, speaking at the launch of the Green Party's local elections campaign, dismissed Labour's claims as unfounded. He countered the accusations by criticizing Labour-led councils for prioritizing the construction of unaffordable luxury buildings, questioning their commitment to providing homes that are truly accessible and affordable. He also criticized the government's housing promises. He highlighted the affordability crisis as a central concern, advocating for the construction of homes that meet genuine needs, are priced appropriately, and are located in suitable areas. Polanski emphasized that his party's stance is not about blocking development outright, but rather about ensuring that new housing caters to the needs of the people, and is truly affordable. The Green Party argues that many Labour-led councils have favored developers, allowing them to build luxury units instead of prioritizing social and affordable housing, creating more lucrative profits for the developers. \The Green Party has been accused of attempting to block construction across various locations, including a shopping center redevelopment in Lewisham, London, where they allegedly opposed 1,700 new homes, including 340 affordable units. In Durham, Green members reportedly voiced strong objections to a housing development outside the city center, though their opposition was ultimately unsuccessful. Labour officials have pointed out what they view as a pattern of obstruction. The Greens have criticized Labour for not delivering on affordable and social housing promises, arguing that they have consistently favored developers and lobbyists. The Green Party stated that the figures were ‘utter nonsense’ claiming they allowed developers to maximize profits. Anna Turley from the Labour Party has accused the Green Party of hypocrisy and of impeding efforts to address the urgent housing needs of residents





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Green Party Accused of Blocking Housing Developments in Heated Row with LabourA dispute has broken out between the Green Party and Labour over accusations that the Greens are obstructing the construction of tens of thousands of homes across the UK.

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