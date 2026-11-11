Housing Secretary Angela Rayner Stands Firm on 1.5 Million Home Target

Angela Rayner vows to meet Labour's pledge to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 despite current shortfall of 437,900, citing war‑related costs and policy changes.

In a hearing before the House of Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee on 29 September 2024, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner reiterated her commitment to deliver the 1.5 million new homes promised by the Labour Party manifesto. The target remains unfulfilled, with only 437,900 homes built since the party took power.

Key Details of the House‑Building Goal

Labour's 2024 election manifesto committed to 1.5 million new homes over five years, a figure that would raise England's housing supply by about 20 per cent. Rayner highlighted that the government has already invested £48 billion in housing, revamped the National Planning Policy Framework, and introduced new housing bills to accelerate construction.

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She explained that the pace has accelerated, with new starts up 20 per cent higher than the previous year, yet the backlog remains significant. Despite these efforts, construction costs have risen by 40 per cent because of the conflict in the Middle East, which has inflamed material prices and labor costs across the country.

Stakeholder Responses and Parliamentary Debate

During the session, Rayner faced questions about whether she would consider a lower, more realistic target. She firmly shut down the notion, stating, 'I refuse to admit defeat on the 1.5 million homes target.' The question of cost-of‑living pressures was also raised, and Rayner acknowledged that rising expenses affect both builders and prospective homeowners.

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Rayner's remarks followed her brief departure from the role in September 2023, when she left after admitting on-air that she had not paid correct tax on a property purchase. She returned to the post when Andy Burnham replaced Keir Starmer as Prime Minister in July 2024, marking the start of what she humorously referred to as 'album two' of her tenure.

Implications for Housing Market and Future Steps

The government's insistence on maintaining the 1.5 million target signals continued pressure on developers to increase output. If the construction rate does not accelerate, the shortfall could widen, exacerbating affordability issues for buyers and renters alike.

Policy makers are expected to roll out further incentives, including streamlined planning approvals and fiscal support for builders, to boost housing supply. The next parliamentary session will review the progress of the housing bills and assess whether additional measures are required to meet the target by 2029.

For the public, the outcome will affect the number of available homes, potential price stabilization, and the overall pace at which new residential developments reach the market. Legislators will monitor developments closely to ensure transparency and accountability in achieving the pledged housing goal."}}