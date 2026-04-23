Housing Secretary Sir James Cleverly Faces Eviction Amidst New Renters' Rights Laws

Sir James Cleverly, the UK's Housing Secretary, is being evicted from his rental home as his landlord sells the property in response to Labour's Renters' Rights Act. This situation highlights the growing impact of the new legislation on the private rental sector, with landlords increasingly choosing to sell rather than comply with the stricter regulations.

The UK's Housing Secretary, Sir James Cleverly , is personally experiencing the impact of Labour's recently enacted renters' rights reforms, having received an eviction notice from his landlord.

The landlord is reportedly selling the property in anticipation of the new regulations, which significantly strengthen protections for renters and limit the circumstances under which landlords can evict tenants. This situation highlights a growing trend across the country, where landlords are choosing to sell their properties rather than navigate the complexities and restrictions imposed by the new legislation. The Renters' Rights Act, passed in October, fundamentally alters the landscape of the private rental sector.

A key provision of the Act is the abolition of 'no-fault evictions,' previously allowing landlords to terminate tenancies without providing a specific reason. Now, landlords must demonstrate a legitimate justification to a court if they wish to evict a tenant.

Furthermore, the Act mandates a four-month notice period for evictions when a landlord intends to sell the property – an extension from the previous two-month requirement. Crucially, the process of obtaining a possession order from the courts has become considerably more protracted, with current government data indicating an average wait time of 27 weeks from the initial claim to actual possession.

These changes, championed by Angela Rayner, also include limitations on rent increases and expanded rights for tenants to keep pets. The combined effect of these measures is creating a challenging environment for landlords, prompting many to exit the market. Sir James Cleverly, speaking to Inside Housing magazine, emphasized the widespread nature of the issue, stating that his experience is being 'replicated thousands of times across the country.

' While his landlord did not explicitly cite the Renters' Rights Act as the reason for the sale, Cleverly argues that the legislation is effectively 'regulating out of existence' the private rented sector. He characterized the eviction as an 'entirely predictable outcome,' a consequence the Conservative party had warned about during the bill's passage through Parliament. He strongly criticized the Labour government for disregarding these warnings, asserting that their policies are harming the very renters they intended to help.

According to Cleverly, the new regulations are leading to a reduction in available rental properties and an increase in rental rates. The renters' union Acorn has corroborated this trend, reporting a significant rise in evictions linked to the new legislation – increasing from one in five reports in October to nearly one in three by January.

This situation unfolds as Sir James Cleverly contemplates a potential run for London mayor, where he believes the failures of Labour's housing policies are particularly evident. Labour, however, defends the Act, stating that it is 'putting things right' and protecting renters from arbitrary evictions. The debate underscores the complex challenges of balancing the rights of landlords and tenants in a rapidly evolving housing market





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Renters Rights Eviction Sir James Cleverly Labour Party Housing Market Landlords Tenants No-Fault Eviction Angela Rayner

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