Houston Mayor Limits ICE Cooperation Following Democratic Texas Victory

Houston Police Department stops contacting ICE for administrative warrants. Mayor John Whitmire issues executive order to reduce anxiety and improve public safety amid political shift.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has directed the Houston Police Department to significantly restrict its cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The mayor issued this executive order on Friday, signaling a major policy shift within the city's law enforcement protocols.

Executive Order Details and Scope

Under the new directive, Houston police officers will no longer contact ICE solely because an individual possesses an administrative immigration warrant during a routine encounter that does not result in an arrest. Whitmire clarified that the department will only contact federal immigration authorities when a person is being booked into jail on new criminal charges and when ICE has issued a judicial warrant indicating the individual is wanted.

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The mayor emphasized that this change is designed to protect residents who are merely engaged in daily activities such as work, family responsibilities, and education. Police will continue to enforce laws for those who pose a direct danger to the community. However, officers will not initiate contact with immigration authorities for nonviolent offenses that do not carry jail time.

Whitmire explained that traffic incidents will be handled through standard citations or warnings, allowing individuals to leave without federal immigration scrutiny. The order explicitly prohibits contact with ICE over nonviolent, non-jailable offenses. The mayor stated that this approach allows law enforcement to focus on actual criminal activity rather than immigration status.

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Political Context and Stakeholder Reactions

This policy change arrives shortly after a historic political shift in Texas, where Democrats reclaimed power for the first time since the mid-1990s. Mayor Whitmire, a Democrat, noted that he made this move knowing that elections matter and aimed to reduce fear and anxiety among workers and students. He consulted with incoming Democratic officials, including Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin, and Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt, before issuing the directive.

Whitmire described the new policy as the right thing to do at the right time, intended to begin a healing process for the community. He expressed hope that Houston would serve as a model for other cities across Texas as they navigate similar issues. The mayor asserted that limiting unnecessary ICE contact improves public safety by building trust between police and residents.

Opposition to previous local policies has come from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who threatened to withhold approximately $114 million in public safety funding from Houston. Abbott issued this threat in April unless the city repealed a separate ordinance that limited police cooperation with ICE. That earlier ordinance eliminated a requirement for officers to wait up to 30 minutes for ICE agents to pick up individuals with nonjudicial administrative warrants.

Legal Challenges and Past Incidents

The current directive follows a legal battle initiated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued Whitmire and the Houston City Council over the previous order. Paxton accused the mayor of violating a 2017 state law that prevents cities from adopting policies limiting immigration enforcement. Paxton previously stated that no Texas city would be allowed to become a safe harbor for undocumented immigrants under his watch.

To resolve the conflict and recover critical public safety funding, the Houston City Council amended the previous directive. The changes deleted text stating that an ICE administrative warrant alone did not justify a stop or arrest. The amendment also removed provisions requiring the release of individuals if there was no reasonable suspicion of another crime. These modifications allowed the city to negotiate with the governor's office.

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Whitmire stated that the city would go after immigrants who pose a danger while protecting those involved in family business, work, and education. The mayor believes this executive order will improve overall public safety in Houston. He has taken personal responsibility for making this change, viewing it as a necessary step for community well-being.

Data from Click2Houston indicates that there were 88 immigration-related contacts between Houston police and ICE from July to September. Of these encounters, seventeen resulted in people being transferred to ICE authorities. These statistics highlight the scale of previous cooperation and the potential impact of the new restrictions on federal-state law enforcement interactions.

Recent Violence and Future Implications

The policy shift occurs against a backdrop of recent violent incidents involving federal agents in Houston. In July, undocumented migrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, age 52, was killed by an ICE officer after allegedly attempting to evade arrest during a traffic stop. Additionally, ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales, age 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This charge stems from an October 10 incident where surveillance video showed Morales pursuing and striking migrant Miguel Parra Hernandez, age 48, with an unmarked SUV.

Whitmire noted that he issued the new directive roughly two months before Governor Greg Abbott leaves office in January 2027. The mayor pointed to the recent election results where Abbott was defeated by Gina Hinojosa by 706,262 votes, a margin of about seven percentage points. This victory was part of a broader blue wave that also saw Senator-elect James Talarico win his seat.

The mayor insists that the executive order is designed to foster trust between law enforcement and the community. By limiting interactions to cases involving new criminal charges and judicial warrants, the department aims to reduce anxiety among immigrant populations. Whitmire remains confident that this approach will enhance public safety and serve as a template for other jurisdictions.