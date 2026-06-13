Houston Methodist Appoints Malcolm Brenner to Lead Center for Cell and Gene Therapy

Houston Methodist has appointed Malcolm Brenner, an internationally recognized physician-scientist renowned for his leadership in cell and gene therapy, to lead the newly formed Houston Methodist Center for Cell and Gene Therapy. The center aims to unite expertise across disciplines and accelerate the translation of promising pre-clinical discoveries into clinical evaluation. Brenner's vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Houston Methodist's research efforts in this field.

Houston Methodist has appointed Malcolm Brenner , a renowned physician-scientist in cell and gene therapy , to lead the newly formed Houston Methodist Center for Cell and Gene Therapy.

The center aims to unite expertise across disciplines and accelerate the translation of promising pre-clinical discoveries into clinical evaluation. Brenner's vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Houston Methodist's research efforts in this field. The center will also support the development of both genetic and cellular therapies for congenital and acquired conditions throughout the body. Brenner, a pioneer in the field, has made foundational contributions to cell and gene therapy as viable clinical treatments.

His research has established the clinical potential of virus-specific T cells and gene-modified hematopoietic stem cells, laying the groundwork for therapies that provide durable benefits for patients. The center will house a team of translational research scientists, physician-scientists, and support staff, who will continue their long-term collaborations at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cell And Gene Therapy Houston Methodist Malcolm Brenner Translational Research Baylor College Of Medicine Texas Children's Hospital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Far-right figures involved in Glasgow White Lives Matter disorderFormer Rangers fan group representative Craig Houston has forged a strong alliance with “paedo hunter” Alex Cairnie - both featured in video material from the Glasgow event.

Read more »

Right-wing figures involved in Glasgow White Lives Matter disorderFormer Rangers fan group representative Craig Houston has forged a strong alliance with “paedo hunter” Alex Cairnie - both featured in video material from the Glasgow event.

Read more »

Daughter and husband left Clydebank mum with 'life-threatening injuries' after battering down her doorPaula and Malcolm McGill launched a terrifying assault on her estranged mum, Kirsty Barrie, leaving her bloodied and crawling for help.

Read more »

John Swinney claims Reform UK is 'inciting racial division' in ScotlandThe First Minister today called out Malcolm Offord and Thomas Kerr after ugly scenes in Glasgow city centre earlier this week.

Read more »