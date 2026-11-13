Houston Police Officer Car Sold For $10 After Crash Injuring Driver

Kimberly Ezike lost her vehicle and faced medical bills after a Houston police officer crashed into her. The car was auctioned for just $10, prompting Mayor Whitmire to review city claim policies.

Kimberly Ezike, a Houston resident, endured severe physical trauma and financial loss after a Houston Police Department officer crashed into her vehicle in August 2024. The incident occurred on Harwin Drive near Gessner Road, where Ezike was pulling into a parking lot when the police car struck her from behind at high speed.

Houston Police Crash Details And Injuries

A Texas Department of Transportation crash report confirms that the officer smashed Ezike's car into an electrical pole, causing her to suffer a broken leg and other serious injuries. Ezike told ABC 13 Investigates that the impact was violent, stating he hit her really hard at a really high rate of speed. The force of the collision totaled her vehicle, leaving her without transportation.

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The immediate aftermath saw Ezike's damaged car towed to a storage lot associated with the HPD for investigative purposes. Tragically, many of her personal belongings remained inside the vehicle during this time. These items included her mother's ashes, which she was forced to leave behind in the impounded car while she focused on her medical recovery.

Denied Claims And $10 Auction Sale

Following the accident, Ezike submitted a compensation claim to the city's legal department to cover her medical expenses and vehicle damages. The city denied her claim based on immunity, arguing the officer was responding to a burglary call and that Ezike had seen the flashing lights. HPD suspended the responsible officer for one day for failing to use caution.

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Months later, Ezike discovered the city considered her vehicle abandoned. She asserts she was waiting for permission to retrieve it and pay storage fees, denying any intent to abandon the car. The vehicle was sold at an HPD Auto Dealer Vehicle Auction for just ten dollars, and Ezike received no proceeds from the sale of her property.

Mayor Whitmire Reviews Claim Policies

Houston Mayor John Whitmire apologized for the city's handling of Ezike's damage claim and announced a review of high-profile cases. He stated that he is meeting with section chiefs to determine if there are alternatives to denying similar claims in the future. This shift comes after Ezike highlighted the injustice of losing her car and its sentimental items.

The incident echoes a similar case in July 2026 involving a University of Houston student whose car was totaled by HPD. After a damage claim was initially denied, public backlash forced the city to reverse the decision and provide the student with a new car. These events have intensified scrutiny on how the city manages liability.

City Liability Statistics And Future Steps

ABC 13 Investigates found that since 2024, the city has paid out only one in every four property damage or personal injury claims made against HPD. This low payout rate contrasts with the current administration's promise to fix things rather than damage them. Ezike has been forced to pay for alternative transportation for two years since the crash.

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Mayor Whitmire emphasized that this incident will lead to better policies for handling damage claims moving forward. The Daily Mail reached out to the Houston Police Department, Mayor Whitmire, and the Houston City attorney for additional comments regarding the specific circumstances of Ezike's case and the broader policy changes.