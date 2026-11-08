Houthi Missile Strikes Damaged Aramco Tower in Riyadh

Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a missile attack on Aramco's skyscraper in Riyadh. Saudi air defenses intercepted the projectile, causing limited structural damage without fatalities.

An air strike by Iran -backed Houthi rebels damaged a major skyscraper in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. The attack targeted the tower owned by the Saudi oil giant, Aramco, located in the city's financial district. Windows were blown out on several floors of the building following the incident.

Houthi Attack Details on Aramco Tower

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strike, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between the Yemen-based group and the Kingdom. Video footage showed smoke rising from the landmark edifice known as Villas in the Sky in the early hours of the incident. The missile had been intended to hit the building directly before Saudi air defenses intercepted it.

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A source from Saudi Arabia's state energy ministry confirmed that debris from the intercepted missile caused the damage to the tower. The official stated that the strike resulted in limited structural damage and that no individuals were injured or killed. Despite the lack of casualties, the event underscores the widening scope of the regional conflict.

Saudi Air Defense Interception Success

Saudi-led coalition forces reported that their air defense systems successfully intercepted the Houthi missile aimed at the capital. The coalition also stated that they destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Saada that were used by the Houthis during the Sunday attack. These military operations highlight the ongoing efforts to protect critical infrastructure from aerial threats.

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The kingdom continues to face repeated threats from the group, which has ramped up strikes on Aramco facilities in recent weeks. This includes previous attacks on the oil giant's headquarters in Dhahran, situated in the Eastern Province. The Eastern Province holds most of the oil and gas reserves for the world's largest crude exporter.

Regional Impact and Diplomatic Efforts

Schools in Saudi Arabia resumed in-person classes on Sunday after weeks of home learning due to earlier Houthi attacks. Several government agencies also returned to in-office work, reversing suspensions put in place after previous incidents. The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed that Riyadh's international airport was also targeted, though Saudi authorities did not confirm this.

A previous strike on the airport in October killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 others. In response to these attacks, Saudi Arabia has been conducting air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The renewed fighting intensified after the group advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint.

Saudi Arabia has requested assistance from the United States and countries in Europe and the Middle East for defensive and offensive support. Britain announced in October that it would deploy fighter jets for defensive missions to protect Saudi cities. Meanwhile, officials from Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad met with Iranian counterparts in Tehran last month to discuss regional security arrangements.