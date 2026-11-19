A suspected Houthi missile struck the PIF Tower in Riyadh, damaging the facade of the kingdom's tallest skyscraper. This attack marks the second major hit on a financial district landmark, raising concerns over Saudi security and economic stability amidst the ongoing Yemen conflict.

A suspected Houthi missile struck the PIF Tower in Riyadh on Thursday, damaging the facade of the kingdom's tallest skyscraper and the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund. The attack occurred in the King Abdullah Financial District, where entrances were immediately closed and evacuations were underway for building occupants.

Windows were blown out across seven to eight floors of the PIF Tower, and parts of its metal exterior were bent by the impact. Ambulances and fire trucks were deployed to the scene, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries among staff and visitors at the sovereign wealth fund's headquarters.

Also read Houthi Forces Advance Toward Aden as Yemen Conflict Threatens Red Sea Oil Routes

Details of the Missile Strike

Three sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the building was struck by an incoming Houthi missile. The Saudi-led coalition stated it dealt with a missile threat launched towards the capital, noting that initial assessments showed debris had fallen and material damage was reported. This incident marks the second time in less than two weeks that a landmark in the financial district has been targeted, following an attack on the Aramco building on November 8.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Tensions

The Saudi Public Investment Fund acknowledged a Reuters request for comment but issued no further statement. The Houthis provided no immediate statement regarding the strike, despite their Saba news agency reporting earlier that Thursday that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa. Residents in Riyadh were awakened by a loud boom in the early hours of the morning before the missile damage was confirmed.

Advertisement

Impact on Saudi Economic Plans

The conflict has significantly impacted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to develop and diversify the Saudi economy. The Kingdom's leadership is now facing a protracted campaign, with Saudi officials foreseeing the conflict stretching on for up to six months. This outlook was shared with Western officials, highlighting the severity of the renewed hostilities that reignited in July.

Future Steps and Strategic Outlook

Saudi forces replaced their coalition commander this week, signaling a shift in strategy. Sources indicate that Riyadh wants to see gains by their allies on the ground before entering any negotiations with the Houthis. Meanwhile, the Houthis have seized swathes of territory, including the entire Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, forcing the Saudi-backed government to retreat from Taiz and face pressure on Aden.