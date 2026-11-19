Discover how the Games Rating Authority in Stevenage evaluates violent and adult-themed video games for age appropriateness and consumer safety.

The Games Rating Authority, based in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is responsible for determining the appropriate age ratings for video games, ensuring that the franchise's trademark violence and adult storytelling are correctly classified for the latest generation of gaming hardware. This regulatory body operates similarly to the British Board of Film Classification, where examiners watch content before deciding on a rating, but the process is complicated by the interactive nature of modern software.

The GRA Classification Mechanism

Examiners from the Games Rating Authority study detailed materials provided by developers, which include a completed questionnaire disclosing any contentious content and at least two hours of footage, along with transcripts of the game's dialogue. Staff members log specific timestamps for instances of blood, gore, horror, drug use, or bad language, allowing for a precise assessment of the material before a final decision is made.

Also read UK Youth Health Crisis Drives Surge in NEET Rates

Modern games often contain huge worlds that take months to explore, and some allow players to make their own choices, meaning two people can have vastly different experiences. Because of this variability, the classification process must account for potential player actions that developers may not have explicitly captured in their submitted video footage.

Examiner Roles and Daily Duties

Lifelong gamer Sadie West joined the Games Rating Authority believing it would be the dream job, involving being paid to play games, but she now plays games a lot less at home because she plays in such a different way at work to what she is playing at home. She uses her skills with a controller to explore choices and scenarios that developers may not have captured on video, such as whether a player can attack an NPC or what happens if their character jumps off a bridge.

Advertisement

West admits that while she hates hurting non-playable characters in her own time, she must be a bit evil sometimes during work to fully test the game's content. She typically plays a game for several days, checking for blood, suggestive costumes, and potentially exploitative in-game purchases before concluding her evaluation of the material.

PEGI Ratings and Age Restrictions

Once West is happy that she has seen everything that would impact the rating, she goes through and writes up a report, which is kept on record while a version without plot spoilers is shared online for parents and players to read. These games include what is classified as gross violence, with high levels of blood and gore, or violence directed at innocent civilians, which can trigger automatic ratings.

The PEGI 18 rating is assigned to games featuring sexually graphic content and the glamorisation of illegal drug use, as well as content with high levels of gore. Ian Rice, director general of the Games Rating Authority, states that the criteria ensure ratings are applied consistently and fairly, overseen by a panel that includes child welfare experts and psychologists.

Developer Engagement and Public Guidance

Game developers first complete a Games Rating Authority questionnaire disclosing any contentious content, but the authority also maintains a dialogue with developers and offers advice throughout the development process. Rice notes that this back and forth is really important because developers have the opportunity during the development process to change things like the virtual camera angles that particular scenes are shown at.

Advertisement

Rice himself is a keen gamer, but as a parent he is keen to stress the importance of the age rating system, noting that if they are rating a game as an 18, they really feel it is only acceptable for adults only. He urges consumers to use the PEGI ratings, the information, and the descriptors to make an informed decision about which games are suitable for their families.