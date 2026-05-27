How I Met Your Mother Actor Nick Pasqual Sued for Sexual Assault Weeks After Attempted Murder Conviction

Actor Nick Pasqual, convicted of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn, now faces a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. The suit claims a pattern of abuse leading up to the brutal stabbing attack. Pasqual awaits sentencing for attempted murder while Shehorn seeks damages for sexual battery and emotional distress.

Actor Nick Pasqual , known for a guest role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, faces a new civil lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn , alleging sexual assault weeks after he was convicted of trying to murder her.

The 36-year-old actor was found guilty on May 8 in a California court of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent. He faces life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on June 2. The stabbing attack occurred in May 2024 at Shehorn's home in Sunland, California, where Pasqual broke in and stabbed her more than 20 times in the throat, chest, back, abdomen, arms, and wrists.

Shehorn survived after emergency surgery and intensive medical treatment but sustained permanent injuries, emotional trauma, and mounting medical expenses. Her new lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, details an incident in April 2024 where Pasqual allegedly assaulted and raped her while they were dating. The suit describes a pattern of 'controlling, coercive, threatening, and physically violent conduct' that escalated over time.

Shehorn is suing for sexual battery, gender violence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit also revisits the stabbing, claiming Pasqual intended to kill her. The criminal case revealed that Shehorn had taken out a restraining order against Pasqual prior to the stabbing. She alleged he hit her with a belt on January 29, broke down doors in their home on March 6, and raped and choked her on April 14.

After they broke up, Pasqual broke into her home and attacked her. At the crime scene, Shehorn's friend and housemate Christine White found her bleeding and called for help, actions credited with saving her life. White described the scene as 'not a pretty sight.

' In tearful trial testimony, Shehorn recounted locking the door and Pasqual punching holes through it, forcing her into the bathroom where she thought another lock would protect her. After the stabbing, Pasqual fled to Mexico but was apprehended on the Fort Hancock International Bridge in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and extradited back to California. He now faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

The new civil case adds to Pasqual's legal woes, highlighting the severity of domestic violence and the justice system's response. Shehorn told the Daily Mail in 2024 that she almost died and expressed hope for justice: 'People should know that this shouldn't happen and he can't get away with it.

' Shehorn, a talented special effects makeup artist, spent over a week in the hospital and bears vivid scarring on her throat. The case has drawn attention due to Pasqual's minor celebrity status from his appearance on How I Met Your Mother in the episode 'Field Trip.

' As the sentencing date approaches, the victim continues to seek accountability and compensation for the physical and emotional toll. The dual proceedings-criminal and civil-underscore the multifaceted nature of seeking justice for survivors of intimate partner violence. The newly filed lawsuit aims to hold Pasqual accountable for the alleged sexual assault, which occurred just a month before the attempted murder. Legal experts note that civil suits often follow criminal convictions when victims seek damages for their suffering.

Shehorn's attorney stated the lawsuit is a necessary step to ensure Pasqual faces consequences for every aspect of his abuse. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the courage required for survivors to come forward





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Nick Pasqual Allie Shehorn Attempted Murder Sexual Assault Lawsuit Domestic Violence

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