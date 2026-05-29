How Inter Milan Built a Debt Machine to Finance Success

An examination of Inter Milan's use of securitized bonds to convert future revenues into immediate liquidity, the growing interest burden, and the structural implications for the club's financial resilience.

Inter Milan 's transformation into a sophisticated financial entity highlights the increasing reliance of top football clubs on complex debt structures to sustain operations and competitiveness.

Under the ownership of the Chinese Suning Group, the club executed a series of bond issuances that securitized future revenues, creating a recurring source of credit financing. The pivotal move came in December 2017 with the issuance of a €300 million senior secured bond through Inter Media & Communication, a special purpose vehicle originally set up in 2014.

This bond, carrying a 4.875% coupon and maturing in 2022, used the club's future broadcasting income, commercial contracts, archive rights, and intellectual property as collateral. In essence, Inter sold a portion of its future cash flows to credit markets to obtain immediate liquidity, a technique also seen at Real Madrid for stadium financing.

From that point, a significant portion of the club's future media and sponsorship revenues became contractually subordinate to bondholders, meaning coupon obligations had to be met before any operational cash could flow into the football business. The proceeds of the 2017 bond were primarily used to refinance existing liabilities and provide general working capital, rather than directly funding player transfers. This created a structural shift: part of Inter's volatile, seasonally dependent revenue base was converted into predictable upfront liquidity.

However, the cost was a permanent claim on future income. The annual interest burden of about €15 million added to an already high net interest expense of around €35 million (10% of revenue) by 2017/18. Debt financing was chosen over equity injections to preserve ownership control, but the trade-off was that the cost of any future financial distress would fall on the club's revenue streams, not just the shareholders. The COVID-19 pandemic tested this structure.

With stadiums closed, Inter lost approximately €45 million in matchday revenue during the 2020/21 season. To preserve liquidity, the club added a €75 million tap to its existing bond program in 2020, raising total outstanding to about €375 million. Interest costs climbed, and by 2021/22, net interest payable peaked at €48 million (12% of revenue). When the original 2017 bond neared maturity in early 2022 and Suning faced its own financial crunch in China, refinancing became unavoidable.

In February 2022, a new €415 million senior secured bond was issued, maturing in 2027 but with a much higher 6.75% coupon-a rise of nearly 190 basis points reflecting both the global credit tightening and Inter's deteriorating financial profile. Annual coupon payments on this bond alone now approach €28 million, not counting other debts.

This series of moves illustrates how Inter Milan has balanced sporting success with a growing financial burden, increasingly dedicating future cash flows to service debt that was originally taken to provide flexibility. The club's results on the pitch have remained strong, but the structural subordination of revenue to creditors means that any prolonged downturn in performance or revenue could place the club in a precarious position.

The model transforms the football business into a fixed-cost-heavy operation where a substantial portion of income is pledged before it even arrives, limiting financial maneuverability and increasing vulnerability to shocks





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Inter Milan Suning Bond Issuance Securitization Debt Financing Football Finance Revenue Pledge

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