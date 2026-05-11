Man Utd consider Didier Deschamps as manager amid Michael Carrick uncertainty

Manchester United have made enquiries about Didier Deschamps, who is open to a return but has reservations about the job. A look at how United could line up under the Frenchman.

Follow us on Google Discover Didier Deschamps has emerged as a possible candidate for the Manchester United job if Michael Carrick is sacked - and here is how they could line up under the Frenchman.

United's 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League has temporarily relieved Carrick of intense pressure in the dugout, but the Englishman's role at Old Trafford is far from safe. Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna revealed on Thursday that United have made enquiries about potentially appointing the 58-year-old after claiming Carrick's future is still uncertain.

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However, Deschamps is said to have reservations about taking the job at United and is prepared to wait until next year for his next move. After an incredible 14 years with France, Deschamps departed his role as manager following their World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain in July. The former Juventus, Monaco, Marseille and Chelsea midfielder guided France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, while his side were beaten in the final by Argentina four years later.

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Deschamps is spending this period recharging with his family and friends before he prepares to make a decision on his immediate future. Deschamps said he is not ruling anything out when discussing what life could look like after leaving France in June and, if he joins Man United, the experienced tactician would likely transform the squad's personnel. Firstly, he would implement a pragmatic and defensively stable 4-2-3-1 formation that relies on lethal vertical transitions instead of high-possession dominance.

Deschamps United Formation

That shape and style isn't too dissimilar to what Carrick has deployed at Old Trafford, but the individual roles of his players would change, accelerated by making some key signings in the transfer window. United's focus in January is signing a centre-back, left-back and striker. Deschamps would undoubtedly draw up his own list of preferred targets, but there are also multiple that INEOS would revisit.

United were regularly linked with Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert throughout the summer, and he was a player Deschamps handed his France debut to in a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in September 2022. Truffert would surely be tempted by a chance to reunite with the manager in January. Alongside the marauding full-back, United would surely look at signing RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, another player who made his Les Bleus debut under Deschamps in a friendly against Scotland three years ago.

Lukeba is a tall, aggressive left-footed defender who is quick and strong in the tackle, making him the perfect replacement for Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, two players likely to leave next summer. In midfield, Manu Kone was one they missed out on, but after starring under the veteran boss at the World Cup, he should raid Roma for the aggressive, powerful enforcer.

Proposed United Squad

As for striker, Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi fits the profile of what their potential new boss would be looking for, having demonstrated his good movement, incredible finishing instincts, and high potential in Europe. Tresoldi, a Germany U21 international, has scored 37 goals in 74 appearances and has already attracted some of Europe's biggest suitors, including Premier League rivals Arsenal.

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He would be the perfect striker option for Deschamps, filling the void left by Man Utd's five-man January striker shortlist, with the club also considering a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. So, with four new signings entering the mix, Deschamps would have a completely transformed lineup at Old Trafford. Senne Lammens would undoubtedly continue in goal, having established himself as one of their most important players since joining from Royal Antwerp for an initial €21m (£18.1m) in September 2025.

Ahead of him, Diogo Dalot would start at right-back, while Lukeba and Harry Maguire would offer a strong defensive partnership, with Truffert starting at left-back. That would leave youngster Leny Yoro out of the back four, but that decision wouldn't be surprising, as Deschamps previously snubbed the 20-year-old for France inclusion before Zinedine Zidane handed him his debut in October.

About The Author

Deschamps' engine room in the 4-2-3-1 system would likely include Kone and Carlos Baleba, two players who would offer a mixture of aggressive, ball-winning, as well as driving runs and control in possession. Elite defensive protection would enable Bruno Fernandes to continue starring in a number 10 role, in between Matheus Cunha (left) and Bryan Mbeumo (right), with Tresoldi leading the line. Thomas Griffin is a Journalist at SPORTbible, with a particular focus on football, darts and tennis.

Thomas specialises in unearthing untold stories while offering in-depth analysis on a variety of topics across different sports. He graduated with a BA Hons (2:1) in English Language from the University of Hull and has previously written for Flashscore, GRV Media, Reach PLC and more. Thomas regularly appears on BBC Radio Humberside and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Nikola Jokic.