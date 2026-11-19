The Premier League's big six clubs continue to generate hundreds of millions more than rivals, helped by Champions League value pillar payments and international TV rights, while transfer spending reached a record 3.5bn pounds this summer.

Four of the top six spots in the Premier League are occupied by big six clubs ten games into the season, and the financial gap between them and the rest is growing every season.

BBC Sport has examined how the finances of these clubs have exploded, the new trends driving it, and what it means for the transfer market. Companies put their money where supporters are prepared to spend it, a simple fact of business in every country and a reality of football's food chain. This group of clubs now generate so much money it is hard to imagine how they can fail in the long term, even factoring in short-term performance issues.

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Big clubs attract global commercial partners

Everton's situation shows how even one of the league's founding members can be left trailing well behind. In large part the surge is driven by the boom in international TV rights. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC Sport the big clubs have attracted companies prepared to pay large sums to be associated with them.

The big football brand clubs have global fanbases and that makes them very attractive to global commercial partners, especially for sponsorship and front-of-shirt deals, Maguire said. You combine that with the fact that the Premier League is broadcast to 190 different countries around the world, and especially the international audiences, and that allows the clubs to negotiate very good prices. Champions League football has widened the gulf.

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When the European Super League plan was torpedoed, Uefa created a new financial deal called the value pillar. This reserves 35% of all Champions League revenues, or 713m pounds, for the historically most successful clubs. At the end of the league phase last season, Manchester City are estimated to have earned 37.9m pounds from the value pillar.

Financial gap widens as revenues grow

Aston Villa's coefficient has improved greatly, aided by last season's Europa League win, and their value pillar is projected to be worth 25m pounds this season. But that will still be less than the big six clubs in the competition. Chelsea have a specific problem. In the past two seasons, and for the first time in recent history, the Blues recorded the lowest revenues of the big six.

Stamford Bridge has a capacity of only 40,000, with no easy scope for expansion. The rest of the big six have grounds which hold at least 60,000. Matchday spend has become increasingly important, Maguire said. There has been a flatlining of broadcast revenues, especially since 2017.

As a consequence, clubs have had to look at alternative methods of increasing revenues, especially with costs both on the pitch and off pitch rising so fast. Chelsea are far more reliant upon player sales, Maguire said. There is a growing divide because the global appeal is very much aligned with three or four clubs. There are signs that, financially at least, the big six could become the big five.

New squad cost rules allow more spending

A key difference with the new squad cost ratio rules is that they allow a club to spend the money they generate on players, whereas profit and sustainability rules limited losses and were more restrictive. SCR is different to PSR rather than better, Maguire said. For some people, change is advantageous. For others, it isn't.

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Newcastle are among the clubs watching how the new regime develops. The big six generate hundreds of millions of pounds more than the other clubs, so they can spend hundreds of millions of pounds more on their squads. This makes them even more powerful in the transfer market. It is very noticeable that those clubs have traditionally been very good at player sales, while they have tended to have lower matchday and commercial revenues.

If you give clubs more money to spend on transfers, the likelihood is they will do just that, and the numbers back that up. Clubs spent 3.5bn pounds this summer, not only a highest total for a summer window but almost smashing the record for a whole season, the 3.53bn pounds set in 2025-26. The annual accounting cost of previous transfers, or amortisation, has been rising year on year.

Over the course of the last decade, transfer amortisation has more than doubled and close to tripled, Maguire said. Which means that on average, clubs in the Premier League are now spending, or now have a cost which goes into their SCR calculations of just under 100m pounds. So the big six have more money than ever, and the gap is so huge it is impossible for any other club to compete with them, financially at least.

Smaller clubs recycle big six transfer money

Brighton are among the clubs that sign potential stars of the future, nurture them and then sell them to the big six. Football's ecosystem recycles the big-six money through the transfer market, but it is a precarious business for these other clubs. The smaller clubs have to get it right on a more regular basis than the bigger clubs, Maguire said.

The big six can afford to make signings which are 60m and 70m pounds, who turn out to be relative flops, and still have those players on high wages for several years. The commercial power of the big six does not guarantee success. After all, Manchester United sit in the relegation zone. Yet Mauricio Pochettino, their new manager, may well get the chance to revamp the squad despite the club spending 945m pounds on players in the past five years.

The richest clubs can try to spend their way out of trouble again and again, but the rest of the league are only a couple of bad transfer windows from catastrophe.