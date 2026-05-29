How Sleeping on Your Left Side Improves Sleep During Heatwaves and Aids Digestion

Sleep specialists explain why side sleeping, particularly on the left, helps regulate body temperature and reduce acid reflux during hot weather, leading to fewer sleep disruptions.

Sleep experts are highlighting the significant impact of heatwaves on sleep quality, noting that extreme heat can rob individuals of more minutes of restful sleep compared to typical warm conditions.

During hot spells, the body's natural thermoregulation is strained, making it harder to fall and stay asleep. Posture plays a crucial role in managing body heat during sleep. According to sleep posture specialist James Leinhardt, areas like the forehead and the base of the spine release the most body heat. When sleeping on the back, these heat-emitting zones are in constant contact with the mattress and bedding, which traps warmth and prevents dissipation.

In contrast, side sleeping reduces surface area contact, allowing heat to rise and escape more freely. This is particularly beneficial during heatwaves when the body needs all the cooling assistance it can get. The expert recommends prioritizing side sleeping to minimize temperature-related disturbances and improve overall sleep continuity. The advantages of left-side sleeping extend beyond temperature control.

Research and clinical observations indicate that this position offers specific digestive benefits, especially for those prone to nighttime acid reflux or indigestion. The stomach's anatomy plays a key role: the organ is situated on the left side of the body, and when lying on the left, the stomach's acidic contents remain below the esophageal sphincter due to gravity.

This physical arrangement creates a barrier that makes it harder for acid to travel upward into the esophagus, thereby reducing heartburn symptoms and preventing sleep interruptions. Conversely, sleeping on the right side can exacerbate reflux because the stomach's contents are more likely to spill into the esophagus. For individuals with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or occasional heartburn, adopting a left-side sleeping posture can be a simple yet effective strategy to enhance sleep quality and avoid discomfort.

Beyond heat dissipation and digestive relief, side sleeping-particularly on the left-contributes to overall spinal alignment and may improve circulation. However, it is important to maintain proper form; placing a supportive pillow between the knees helps align the hips and reduces lower back strain. The combination of these factors makes left-side sleeping a highly recommended position during hot weather and for those with digestive sensitivities.

While personal comfort varies, the evidence suggests that adjusting sleep posture is a practical, non-invasive intervention that can mitigate some of the worst effects of heatwaves on sleep. As climate patterns shift and heatwaves become more frequent and intense, understanding and applying these sleep hygiene practices could become increasingly vital for public health and well-being.

In summary, experts advise that during periods of excessive heat, switching to side sleeping-especially on the left side-can promote better cooling, reduce reflux-related awakenings, and support spinal health. These adjustments require no special equipment and can be implemented immediately. As nocturnal temperatures rise, incorporating such posture-based strategies into bedtime routines may offer a accessible way to safeguard sleep quality against the challenges posed by a warming climate





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