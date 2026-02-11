Sunderland back Regis Le Bris despite poor start, plan January signings

Sunderland will not sack Regis Le Bris and believe he retains dressing room backing despite four defeats in five Premier League games. The club is prepared to sign players in January to support him.

Sunderland have decided to keep manager Regis Le Bris in charge despite a poor start to the Premier League season that has left the club at the foot of the table.

The club communicated its position on Monday morning to end speculation about his future. Le Bris, 50, joined Sunderland from Lorient in 2024 and led the club to promotion back to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. In his first season, he then guided the Black Cats to a seventh-placed finish and a spot in the Europa League.

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Sunderland Retain Regis Le Bris Despite Recent Poor Results

However, Sunderland have lost four of their last five league games, including a damaging 3-1 defeat at Coventry on Saturday. They have also suffered limp defeats against Bournemouth and Brighton, prompting alarm bells. The club accepts results have been unacceptable and recognises supporter frustration. But Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Florent Ghisolfi are understood to be on the same page regarding Le Bris, seeing him as central to Sunderland's plans and ambitions.

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Senior players and the dressing room are very much still with him, according to sources. The club believes stability, collective responsibility and a united approach are the best response to their current issues. Recruitment meetings have taken place recently, and Sunderland are prepared to back Le Bris in January if required. Part of the problem is that summer signings have taken time to settle, though there are signs of green shoots with Malick Fofana, the big deadline day capture.

There have also been drops in the level of key men like Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs. The razor-thin margins that Sunderland came out on the right side of last season have suddenly swung the other way, and correcting that is key to escaping trouble. Le Bris has built up substantial credit after a wonderful first season in the Premier League.

European Success Provides Counterpoint to Domestic Struggles

Results in Europe and progress into the last eight of the Carabao Cup are decent counter-points to woeful domestic form, but patience is unlikely to be unlimited. Louis-Dreyfus has made big calls before when he feels things are not going in the right direction, but club sources are adamant this is different. The club is also taking into account advanced performance metrics in their assessment.

In a reversal of last season, when they far outstripped their xG, Sunderland are performing considerably worse than performances and chance creation suggest they should be. They are 11th in Opta's expected points table, though the club tracks deeper metrics. The feeling is that things need to click, and with the season only eight games old, they need more time.

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Sunderland have tended to perform well against better teams this season, such as in brave defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City, and they need that to happen again this week. They would maintain momentum in Europe before a game against a hit-and-miss Blues side that were well-beaten at the Stadium of Light last season. For now, Sunderland are trusting Le Bris to turn things around.