There are several ways to improve your chances of having your suitcase emerge first upon arrival. First, you can choose to check in for your flight as late as possible. Second, you can choose to mark your luggage as 'fragile,' although keep in mind that you should remove any old labels before doing so. Finally, reducing the luggage to hand luggage alone can provide a quicker departure from the airport. While there are several exclusions and discrepancies among airlines regarding the size of cabin bags and personal items, among UK carriers, British Airways typically provides the most generous complimentary hand luggage allowances on their basic fares.

Airport security and baggage restrictions can transform holidays into stressful ordeals, but there may be a trick that claims to ensure your suitcase comes off the plane first.

Guidance from Escape.com suggests checking in for your flight as late as feasible as this may mean it will be loaded last and emerge first upon arrival. Another method mentioned by News.com.au is marking your bags as 'fragile,' which can result in your luggage being loaded onto the aircraft last and therefore unloaded first.

Finally, travelling with only hand luggage exclusively can be the most reliable method for departing the airport swiftly. Several airlines provide generous complimentary hand luggage allowances on their basic fares, but the most generous seems to be British Airways among UK carriers





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Airport Security Baggage Restrictions Ensuring Arrival First Late Check-Ins Responsible For Last Luggage Marking Bags Fragile Handling Hand Luggage British Airways

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