How to Make a Healthier Tuna Filling Without Using Mayonnaise

Yumna Jawad, the founder of cook and Feel Good Foodie, has revealed a simple recipe to lighten up tuna salad while making it even more delicious. She uses Greek yoghurt instead of mayonnaise to create a creamy and healthier filling. Greek yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics, while mayonnaise can overpower the flavor of tuna and add extra calories.

Tuna mayo is a wonderfully satisfying filling for a sandwich or jacket potato, but it can sometimes feel a touch on the heavy side. While mayonnaise gives tuna a deliciously creamy consistency, it can also make it greasy and pile on the calories, which might put you off reaching for your favourite filling.

However, cook and Feel Good Foodie founder Yumna Jawad has revealed a straightforward recipe to lighten up tuna salad while making it even more delicious. Yumna said: "I use Greek yoghurt rather than mayonnaise to make this wonderfully creamy. Greek yoghurt is also a great source of protein and probiotics.

" Greek yoghurt is thick and velvety, meaning it gives your tuna that same gorgeous texture as mayonnaise, but in a far healthier manner. Mayonnaise can frequently overpower the flavour of tuna due to its richness, whereas Greek yoghurt keeps things more balanced by introducing a subtle, tangy, fresh taste.

It is also packed with protein and contains fewer calories and unhealthy fats, so you can tuck into a far more nutritious dish that will leave you feeling fuller for longer, reports the Express. Yumna added: "This healthy tuna salad is full of flavour, light on calories and super easy to whip up for lunch any day of the week! Swap the mayo for Greek yoghurt and dijon mustard and save those calories for a treat later.

" How to make tuna filling without mayonnaise Ingredients Method Whipping up a tuna filling couldn't be simpler — just combine the Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, mustard, herbs (dill or parsley) and salt and pepper together in a bowl. Combine the ingredients thoroughly, then open the tins of tuna. Drain the tuna before finely chopping the celery and red onions. Add the tuna, celery, and red onions to the bowl, stirring everything together once more.

Your tasty mayonnaise-free tuna filling will then be all set to enjoy at lunchtime or take along on a picnic. Keep any leftovers in a sealed container and consume within three to four days





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Tuna Filling Mayonnaise-Free Greek Yoghurt Healthy Lunchtime Picnic

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