How to manage hay fever over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend

With the UK basking in glorious sunshine amid a sweltering heatwave, hay fever is a concern affecting countless Britons. Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, and taking steps to prevent exposure is key to managing symptoms. Experts have shared their top prevention strategies that everyone can adopt to lessen the effects of hay fever without resorting to medication.

The Spring Bank Holiday weekend has arrived with the UK enjoying glorious sunshine as temperatures soar to 33°C in some parts of the country, it's essential that people take steps to look after themselves.

Hay fever is a concern affecting countless Britons, with symptoms typically occurring when pollen comes into contact with the mouth, nose, eyes and throat. There isn't a definite way to determine what the hay fever season will be like each year, however the weather plays a significant role in the production, distribution and dispersion of pollen. Typically, hay fever is seen to be heightened between late March and September, particularly when it is warm, humid and windy.

There are different types of pollen that can bring on hay fever, with tree pollen counts highest between late March and mid-May and grass and weed pollen counts highest between mid-May and September. Limiting exposure to pollen can worsen hay fever symptoms, and by remaining indoors and keeping windows and doors shut, you can reduce the impact of the condition.

Experts have shared their top prevention strategies that everyone can adopt to lessen the effects of hay fever without resorting to medication. Taking a shower on warm dry days can help, as well as placing a small amount of Vaseline by your nose to catch pollen. Drying laundry indoors instead of outdoors can also minimise the amount of pollen that could fall onto clothes and bedding. Considering essential oils and chilling bedding can also reduce allergen exposure.

Reducing alcohol consumption can also help, as alcohol can worsen hay fever symptoms. Rinsing nasal passages with salt water can also relieve congestion such as a runny nose and sneezing. Bringing laundry indoors, using Vaseline, taking showers, and rinsing nasal passages are key strategies for managing hay fever during the Spring Bank Holiday weekend





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Hay Fever Spring Bank Holiday Pollen Symptoms Prevention Advice Health UK

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