How to Move On From a Charismatic Ex Without Delusion

In the news text, the author shares insights on ways to heal from a love lost and move on from a charismatic ex. It includes reality checks like letting go of hope and accepting that the ex cannot come back.

Did your heart also break a little when you read Kylie's comments on Michael Hutchence over the weekend? Promoting her Netflix documentary, Kylie admits Michael was the love of her life even though they were together for under three years – and he dumped her and left her devastated.

"Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it...as his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well," Kylie said about their relationship. "I’ve probably been looking for something like that ever since and I haven't got it. " Sadly, Kylie isn't the only one who is yet to find a partner who matches up to a charismatic ex.

I've counselled many people – men and women - who have spent their lives searching for a replica of a love they lost and never forgot. Here's how I got them to move on – and you can too.

First though, a few reality checks. If your partner dies, you know they aren't coming back





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Moving On From A Love Lost Healed From Heartbreak Acceptance Of Loss Realizing Ex Cannot Be Back

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