How To React When Your Child Says They Wish A Sibling Wasn't Alive

Clinical psychologist Dr. Martha Deiros Collado shares her approach to handling a distressing scenario when her daughter expressed a wish that her sister wasn't alive. The expert emphasizes the importance of showing empathy, understanding, and unconditional love when children express difficult or upsetting feelings.

When raising children, there will inevitably be moments when they express sentiments that leave parents feeling surprised or even hurt. This was the experience of clinical psychologist and author Dr. Martha Deiros Collado, whose six-year-old daughter made a startling admission after bath time one evening: “Mommy, I sometimes wish my baby sister wasn’t alive.” Understandably, such comments can be difficult to hear, causing emotional distress. However, Dr.

Deiros Collado didn’t react with shock, attempt to dismiss the statement, or resort to reprimanding her daughter. Instead, she responded with empathy and understanding. “Thank you for telling me that,” she said. “I’m really pleased you can share that with me. I love you so much and I totally get why sometimes you wish it was just the three of us. Do you miss it?” Her daughter confirmed that she did miss those times. Dr. Deiros Collado explained that when children make such remarks, they are often seeking acceptance and validation. They want their parents to know that they still love them, even when they are expressing difficult or unsettling feelings. “My daughter was saying: ‘do you still love me even though sometimes I really wish she wasn’t alive? Can you tolerate this part of me that doesn’t like my sister, like not even a little bit?’,” she shared. The psychologist emphasizes the importance of parents responding in a way that makes their children feel safe and supported. This involves acknowledging their feelings, validating their experiences, and reassuring them of their unconditional love. “We need to show up in a way that positions us on their side, so we can protect them, so we can guide them, so we can be their best support,” she said, particularly highlighting the crucial role of parental support for children navigating the complexities of the digital age. In situations where children share hurtful sentiments online, having a parent they can trust and confide in becomes even more vital.The expert’s approach resonated with many parents who shared their perspectives online. Some expressed admiration for Dr. Deiros Collado’s calm and compassionate response, while others admitted they would struggle to handle such a situation in a similar manner. The consensus, however, was that reacting calmly and empathetically is crucial when a child expresses hurtful thoughts, whether directed at another person or themselves. Counselors and therapists often emphasize that children may say hurtful things because they are hurting or struggling to communicate their emotions effectively. It is important for parents to try and understand the underlying cause of the child’s behavior and provide the necessary support and guidance. Therapists often encourage parents to validate their children’s feelings, communicate their own emotions in an age-appropriate manner, and reinforce positive communication patterns within the family





