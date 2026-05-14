How to Remove Yellow Toilet Bowl Stains with Vinegar and Baking Soda

YES

Persistent yellow stains in your toilet bowl can make even a spotless bathroom look grubby, but tackling them doesn't have to mean reaching for harsh chemicals or splashing out on pricey products.

Vinegar and bicarbonate of soda are genuinely all you need, according to a cleaning expert writing for the Martha Stewart website. The expert revealed that these two common household items can break down stubborn build-up and restore your toilet to its former glory in as little as 60 minutes. Yellow toilet bowl stains are primarily caused by mineral deposits from hard or well water, including calcium, magnesium, and iron, which form a hardened, rock-like layer over time.

Urine can also play a part, as the acid in urine can react with minerals from hard water to create particularly stubborn deposits. Before you get started, you'll need white vinegar, baking soda, rubber gloves, paper towels, and a toilet brush. Lower the water level by flushing the toilet and switching off the water supply behind the toilet. Coat the stained areas with vinegar for marks above the waterline and leave this to soak for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Add one cup of baking soda to the stained areas to produce a fizzing reaction and leave it to sit for 15 minutes, then scrub thoroughly. Finally, turn your water supply back on and flush to rinse everything away. Cleaning expert Marisol Rivera recommends cleaning your toilet bowl once a week and giving all areas a thorough going-over. The jet holes under the rim of the bowl become clogged with mineral deposits over time, causing water flow to become uneven.

The build-up will concentrate in specific areas of the bowl as a result





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Toilet Bowl Cleaning Yellow Stains Vinegar Baking Soda Mineral Deposits

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