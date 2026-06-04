How to Save Money on Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light with Topcashback

Shoppers can save money on Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light by registering with the money-saving platform Topcashback. New members of Topcashback and new customers of Argos can get it for £1.83 after cashback, while existing customers of Argos can get it for £1.85 after cashback.

Shoppers who frequently lose their keys can save themselves time and hassle by purchasing a tracker. These useful devices connect to mobile phones and similar technology to remove the uncertainty and annoyance of hunting down misplaced items.

One of the most popular and budget-friendly options available is Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light, which combines Apple Find My technology with a compact light, enabling users to track down their keys using their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The device can also be clipped onto rucksacks for school, work or trips away. The Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light carries a price tag of £16.99 and is available from Argos.

However, shoppers can secure it for considerably less by registering with the money-saving platform Topcashback. Topcashback is a deals website that offers a bonus to people who sign up via this link. This allows new members of TopCashback and new customers of Argos to effectively purchase it for £1.83 after cashback.

Meanwhile, new members of TopCashback and existing customers of Argos can get it for £1.85 after cashback. Once set up, users can find keys in Maps or activate the Play Sound feature to locate them quickly, reports the Daily Record. Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light New members of TopCashback and new customers of Argos can get it for £1.83 after cashback.

£1.83 Argos/Topcashback Buy Now The Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light also functions as a torch. It's made from a robust ABS plastic body that promises to 'withstand everyday wear, drops, and demanding daily use as your essential key ring tracker'. Android users also have alternative options available, such as the Samsung SmartTag2, priced at £34.99.

This device has a battery life of up to 500 days and is compatible with Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android OS 9 (P OS) or above. Similarly, shoppers can pick up suitcase trackers, which prove particularly useful during the summer holiday season. This pack of four TIMU Dual System Air Tracker Tags are compatible with both Android and Apple handsets and is currently on sale for £29.99, reduced from £49.99.

Those interested in Argos' offer on the Energizer 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light can also find customer reviews of the device on Amazon (£16.99), where one buyer noted: 'This torch is brilliant, really good quality and works perfectly with the Find My app. Absolutely amazing.

' Another satisfied customer wrote: 'This Bluetooth key finder is an absolute lifesaver if you are constantly misplacing your keys or bag. It syncs up smoothly with the Apple Find My app right out of the box, so you can track your stuff on a map or make the device play a sound to find it instantly.

' Adding: 'I love that it has a built-in LED light too, which is super handy for finding keyholes or digging through a deep backpack in the dark. It is small enough to pop onto any keyring or luggage loop without adding bulk. It is definitely a must-have tracker for some extra peace of mind during your daily commute. Great buy and amazing price for a quality item.

' Some users identified areas for improvement, as one buyer pointed out in their detailed review: 'The main drawback is that it relies on two CR2032 coin cell batteries. These batteries are relatively expensive compared to rechargeable alternatives, have limited capacity, and are likely to require more frequent replacement if you use the built-in light regularly.

'Because of that, the torch feature feels more like a novelty than a genuinely useful everyday tool. If you're looking for a tracker and a flashlight, you're arguably better off buying a dedicated Find My tracker and pairing it with a small rechargeable EDC torch. You'll get significantly more light output, longer runtime, and avoid constantly replacing coin cells.

', 'A fourth customer expressed satisfaction, remarking: 'Great little find by keyring, super high quality, and easy to use too. The torch is nothing special, but it works and is handy in a pinch. The tracker has 2 batteries, so if you never use the torch, the tracker's battery should last ages. Easy to unscrew the 4 screws and change the batteries, should they ever run out.

'The alarm sound is quite quiet, and so it's not going to be so helpful. I would have liked to see the light flash along with it when you play the sound, but maybe it's not supported in the Find My app. Very simple to add, comes with clear instructions, just add as another item in the Find My app, and it pops right up. Very simple.

Accuracy is nowhere near the AirTag, but it is fine; it gives you about a 20m circle and is accurate.





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Topcashback Argos Energizer's 25 Lumen Find Me Keychain Light Bluetooth Key Finder Apple Find My App Track Keys Find Keys In Maps Play Sound Feature Samsung Smarttag2 TIMU Dual System Air Tracker Tags Customer Reviews Battery Life Accuracy Light Output Rechargeable Alternatives Find My Tracker Pairing With A Small Rechargeable EDC Torch

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