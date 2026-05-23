How to Watch and Stream Major League Soccer Nashville SC vs New York City FC on Apple TV

This article provides information on where to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and New York City FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and a preview of the teams involved, with coverage of potential injury and lineup updates.

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news . Nashville SC vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV.

The TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no longer a separate MLS Season Pass — all MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices





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