How to Watch Iraq in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States

A comprehensive guide to streaming the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, detailing services like Sling TV, Peacock, Fubo, and DIRECTV Stream. Includes information on channel availability for English and Spanish broadcasts, package pricing, sports bundles, and device support for following Iraq's historic Group I campaign.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, represents a monumental event in global soccer. For fans in the United States, a wide array of viewing options will be available to catch all 104 matches, with particular emphasis on the historic campaign of national teams like Iraq in Group I . Broadcast rights in the U.S. are split between English-language networks FOX and FS1 , and Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming services have become the primary method for cord-cutters and traditional viewers alike to access this extensive coverage. Major providers like Sling TV, Peacock, Fubo, and DIRECTV Stream will offer comprehensive packages, though each has distinct channel lineups, pricing, and features. It is crucial for viewers to verify that their chosen service includes the necessary channels: FOX and FS1 for English broadcasts, and Telemundo (and often Universo or FOX Deportes) for Spanish-language coverage.

Some services, like Fubo, have experienced carriage disputes with NBCUniversal, which may affect access to Telemundo and Universo at various times. Additionally, services such as Sling TV require adding specific sports bundles to access FS2 for supplementary coverage. For those prioritizing cost, stripped-down sports-focused plans from providers like Fubo offer a more economical path to essential World Cup channels. Multi-device compatibility is standard across most platforms, allowing viewers to watch on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

For fans of Iraq's national team, following their Group I matches will be straightforward through these numerous legal streaming avenues, ensuring that no moment of their historic quest is missed





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Iraq National Team 2026 FIFA World Cup Streaming Guide Fubo Peacock Sling TV DIRECTV Stream FOX FS1 Telemundo World Cup 2026 US Broadcast How To Watch Group I Soccer Streaming Sports Streaming Services

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