How to Wear a Denim Waistcoat This Summer

This article offers styling ideas for the denim waistcoat in the summer, highlighting different combinations and tips on how to wear it effectively. By following the advice provided, you can ensure that the waistcoat serves as a stylish and versatile piece for your summer wardrobe.

It was only a matter of time before we were going to be searching for ' how to wear a denim waistcoat '. Western references have been circling the fashion industry for the past few seasons—from cowboy boots and bolo ties to raw denim, suede jackets, and chambray shirts—but the denim waistcoat might just be the easiest entry point into the trend.

The waistcoat itself has always occupied an interesting space in fashion. Originally rooted in menswear tailoring - designed to sit beneath a jacket and add structure to the male silhouette - it's since been continuously reworked in womenswear over the past few decades, from sharp three-piece suiting in the 70s to bohemian festival dressing in the early 2000s. But the current denim iteration feels different





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Denim Waistcoat Styling Summer Combinations How To Wear Advice

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